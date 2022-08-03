Sri Lanka: President to restart bailout talks with IMF in August

He has been allowed to remain for an additional 14 days
Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe told parliament on Wednesday that talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout package would restart in August, as the country wrestles with its worst economic crisis in decades.
"We are confident of successfully completing discussions," he said in a speech, in which he also called on lawmakers to come together to form an all-party government.
Wickremesinghe took office last month after his predecessor, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, fled the country and then quit, following mass protests over his mishandling of the economy.
