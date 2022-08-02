Sheikh Mohamed makes phone call to Sri Lankan President

He wished Wickremesinghe success in leading the island nation towards stability, peace

By WAM Published: Tue 2 Aug 2022, 7:26 PM

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a phone call to the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his election as the country's new president.

Sheikh Mohamed also wished him success in leading Sri Lanka towards stability and peace and overcoming the circumstances it is going through.

During the phone call, the UAE President and President Wickremesinghe discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.

