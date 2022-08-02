Sheikh Mohamed makes phone call to Sri Lankan President

Most individual claims are related to motor insurance
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has made a phone call to the President of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe, congratulating him on his election as the country's new president.
Sheikh Mohamed also wished him success in leading Sri Lanka towards stability and peace and overcoming the circumstances it is going through.
During the phone call, the UAE President and President Wickremesinghe discussed bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways of enhancing them, as well as a number of regional and global issues of mutual interest.
ALSO READ:
Most individual claims are related to motor insurance
Strategy announced earlier this year aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to country’s GDP
Emirate’s population increased by over 100,000 since 2020
The penalty for drivers is a fine of Dh3,000
Eleven participants were at this event
It will supervise and guide the development of the ecosystem for the government
Royals have, in the past, personally called or met everyday heroes whose inspirational acts went viral
Ministry of Interior launches awareness campaign to improve safety