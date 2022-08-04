Sri Lanka extends travel ban on Mahinda, Basil Rajapaksa

Country has been crippled by an economic crisis, with shortages of fuel, food and other necessities
Sri Lankan Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the travel ban imposed on country's former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Basil Rajapaksa until August 11.
The Sri Lankan Supreme Court had earlier issued an interim order that prevented former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without the court's permission until July 28.
Meanwhile, three suspects were arrested on Tuesday by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Sri Lanka for allegedly setting ablaze President Ranil Wickremesinghe's private residence in Colombo on July 9, according to local media reports.
According to the police, as reported by the Daily Mirror, two of the three suspects were aged 18 and 22 and belonged to Madapatha and Colombo respectively. They were detained yesterday in the Piliyandala and Narahenpita areas. The details of the third suspect were not immediately available.
