Singapore extends stay of Sri Lanka's former president Rajapaksa

Sri Lanka: Military swoops in, takes over Galle Face protest site, arrests protestors
Social media posts show a tense situation
Singapore has permitted former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa to stay in the island republic for an additional 14 days, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.
A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended, two separate sources in Colombo and Singapore, both with knowledge of the matter, told Reuters.
Rajapaksa is now able to stay in Singapore until August 11.
The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority in Singapore did not respond to a request for confirmation on the extension of stay.
Rajapaksa landed in Singapore on July 14, a day after fleeing his crisis-ridden country via Maldives and following a popular uprising that forced him to resign as president.
At the time, the Singapore government said he had not been granted asylum, and was in the country on a private visit.
"It is my belief he may eventually consider returning to Sri Lanka but there is no definite political or other stance on this," Sri Lankan government spokesperson Bandula Gunwardena said on Tuesday.
Six-time prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe took over as president following a victory in a parliamentary vote after Rajapaksa fled the country and resigned.
The country of 22 million people has been crippled by a devastating economic crisis for several months, with shortages of fuel, food and other necessities as foreign exchange reserves needed for essential imports dropped to record lows.
ALSO READ:
Social media posts show a tense situation
Wickremesinghe called for politicians to work together and pleaded for the country to move on
Veteran politician is first in country's history to be elected by Parliament
Around 3,000 people submit their papers to obtain travel documents everyday
225 members of House elect leader in secret ballot
Top three candidates include former PM, ex cabinet minister
New Delhi's envoy says it will help create medium and long-term capacity to respond within the economy
Party member says he is now aiming for prime minister's post