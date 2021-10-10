Dubai: Inside a school that follows a new model of education
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in Al Barsha and other in Mirdif.
The new model of education that Dubai Schools has introduced is gaining popularity — so much so that the government had to increase its enrolment capacity by 50 per cent for its first academic year.
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in Al Barsha and other in Mirdif. What makes the education they offer unique? What makes learning here different?
Dubai Schools Al Barsha recently granted Khaleej Times a chance to tour its sprawling campus, bright classrooms and state-of-the-art facilities.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate, was on the same campus a couple of weeks ago.
He reviewed the progress of the Dubai Schools project, which he himself launched in March.
For students and staff, Sheikh Hamdan’s presence had been nothing short of “exhilarating”, said Dr Joseph Kotarski, the founding superintendent of Dubai Schools, Al Barsha. “Welcoming Sheikh Hamdan to the school was a unique privilege that we were able to have. Students and staff of all levels worked together to make sure that the final touches were put on the school,” Kotarski said.
The Dubai Crown Prince was able to see first hand how the school has been blending the English and Arabic curricula to fulfil its modern education model.
In this video clip, Kotarski shares how the royal's visit went and how Sheikh Hamdan 'brought out the best' in their pupils:
The US curriculum school, which specifically follows the New York State Common Core Learning Standards (NYSED), is currently open to students from preschool to Grade 4.
The Dubai Schools project, which follows the international standards of education, seeks to preserve the Emirati culture and Islamic values.
It will ensure students’ access to modern science and technology at an affordable cost. Here are the starting fees at Dubai Schools Al Barsha:
When the campus opened for the new academic year, the team made sure students felt safe and at ease.
“The fact that a lot of children were coming back to in-person learning after a long time was a key part of the experience,” Kotarski said.
“Any new school opening requires a lot of team effort and our community did a fantastic job, particularly in managing Covid regulations.”
Christina Nasser, an Arabic teacher who flew out of her home country Lebanon for the first time, said: “The first two weeks were a little challenging but the students are really smart. I certainly feel a lot of positive vibes here in the school...from the students, the staff and the mentors.
“I encourage the children to be smart and intuitive. We tell them to not rely on rote learning but to develop cognitive skills and get to the next level as early as possible. It has been a good experience so far.”
Inside the classrooms on Al Barsha campus were enthusiastic learners that were all masked up, seated in rows of wooden desks and chairs. Their walls were brightened up with interesting posters, diagrams and rules in both Arabic and English.
The day youngsters met Sheikh Hamdan
When it comes to interacting with the Dubai Schools’ young learners, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid was a natural, said Kotarski.
Grade 3 student Shaikha Hassan recalls the activities they did with the Dubai Crown Prince:
Another Grade 3 pupil, Abdullah, was also thrilled to have met the royal. “He wrote letters from his name and my name. I went back home and told my parents about the day’s experience but I think they already knew about it,” he said.
“Students were a bit nervous but certainly excited. The Dubai Crown Prince brought out the best version of our pupils during the interaction,” the superintendent said.
-
Spotlight
Dubai: Inside a school that follows new education ...
Currently, there are two Dubai Schools in the emirate — one in... READ MORE
-
News
UAE conservation fund saves thousands of falcons, ...
Three projects supported the restoration of the birds of prey and... READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Expo 2020 Dubai: Explore secret spots with Dh65...
The tours can be booked on the Expo 2020 website READ MORE
-
Year of the 50th
Dubai: This expat once paid Dh2,000 annual rent...
Shaukat Ali Rana has lived in the UAE since 1968, back when it was... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Prizes of up to $10 million for...
We want Dubai to be the launching pad for the world’s creative... READ MORE
-
News
Global Village: 10 new upgrades to look forward to
A look at what's in store for visitors at Global Village this year. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Dubai school to teach Juventus football...
A select few students will also get full scholarships to Juventus... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai flights: Cebu Pacific introduces Dh1 one-...
The promotion will run till October 15 READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
News
Dubai: Bangladeshi expat wins Dh1 million at live Mahzooz draw
10 October 2021
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on October 16
10 October 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw
11 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury