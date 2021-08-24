Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by 50% in first academic year

Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of schools focused on Arabic literacy, science and technology.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has directed Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by 50 per cent in the first academic year.

We issued directives to increase the students enrolled in the Dubai Schools initiative in its first year by 50% with aims to prepare students to lead and innovate and make valuable contributions to building the nation’s future. — Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) August 24, 2021

This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the youth of the UAE, he said in a tweet on his official account.

Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of schools focused on Arabic literacy, science and technology, UAE culture and Islamic studies.

It aims to support the Emirate's education system through a new model 'with international education standards'.

"We do this by adopting principles of excellence in education through internationally recognised curricula delivered by reputable private sector operators. This unique partnership between the government and private sector is represented by Taaleem during the first phase," the website said.