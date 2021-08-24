Education
Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by 50% in first academic year

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on August 24, 2021
Reuters

Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of schools focused on Arabic literacy, science and technology.


Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai has directed Dubai Schools to increase student enrolment by 50 per cent in the first academic year.

This is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the youth of the UAE, he said in a tweet on his official account.

Dubai Schools was launched earlier this year as a new model of schools focused on Arabic literacy, science and technology, UAE culture and Islamic studies.

It aims to support the Emirate's education system through a new model 'with international education standards'.

"We do this by adopting principles of excellence in education through internationally recognised curricula delivered by reputable private sector operators. This unique partnership between the government and private sector is represented by Taaleem during the first phase," the website said.




