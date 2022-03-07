'Anyone can ride': UAE's all-female biker clubs out to create safe space for women

Meet the International Female Riders and Grit Girls

Published: Mon 7 Mar 2022

A large group of motorcycles charged down Mohammed bin Zayed road, engines booming as the riders pushed the throttle, turning heads of families and other motorists on their way to Jebel Jais for a weekend out.

The sight of motorcycles along UAE’s long highways, beaches, and desert roads is familiar. However, this particular group of bikers is far from ordinary.

The International Female Riders (IFR) is one of UAE's all-female motorcycle riders club. “We are a group of about 45 female riders," said the Carolin Stuck, the founder of the club. "Over the last year-and-a-half since the pandemic, the number of female riders has increased pretty dramatically in the UAE."

The group meets up every weekend, or once in two weeks, and ride along less explored roads in the UAE.

Stuck, a German national, has been riding bikes since she turned 16. “I asked my mum for a bike that I wanted to take to school. My first bike was a German-made Simson motorcycle. It’s a small one, kind of like a delivery motorbike,” she told Khaleej Times.

After moving to the UAE, Stuck purchased her first Harley-Davidson in 2017. “I used to sit in my balcony and hear the sounds of bikes riding past my building. I decided I was ready to get a Harley.”

She joined a mixed riders community called the Hawks Motorcycle Club at the same time. “I head the safety of the group,” she said.

‘Female riders only'

After realising that there needs to be a safe space exclusively for female riders, Stuck made an open call for all UAE female bikers to ride on International Female Ride Day, celebrated on May 2.

“The response was incredible. Over 32 ladies joined us on that day. Women came from all over the Emirates to join us – from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah. There was also a worldwide picture competition which we won. It had never been done in the UAE before,” said Stuck.

The founder of IFR said that the main reason for her launching the group was to create a safe space for women to feel comfortable and openly discuss the issues they faced while riding. “Right now, we have riders from India, other Arab countries, Russia, Europe and South African riding with us,” she added.

With the group, women could ask questions they were worried to ask. “There is a sense of camaraderie among the riders. They ride all kinds of bikes as well. From speed bikes to scramblers and cruises, there is even a special group for KTM desert bikes,” she explained.

Meet the Grit Girls of UAE

Martinette Van Vuuren, the founder of Grit Girls UAE, launched a group tailored exclusively for women riders who enjoy riding dirt bikes in the desert.

“I started the group end of 2018. It was a dream for me to start a community for women who liked riding in the desert. Also, there was no women’s category for racing,” she said.

Today, the group has 30 female members, many of whom race at the motocross tracks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

“We are trying to expand and get more exposure. We ride during the weekends near DIP, at Fossil Rock or Pink Rock,” she added. While Van Vuuren admits the sport is risky, the effort is to create a safe space for women who love to ride.

‘Challenges faced by women riders’

According to Stuck and her co-riders, UAE is safe for female bikers. “We do not face any challenges as such. However, it is tough to find biker gear for women. We have to order them online,” said Chinè Hawks, another rider in the group.

Chinè Hawks during her rides in the UAE.

A South African national, Hawks has been a UAE resident for eight years and has been riding for a year-and-a-half. The passion for riding was something she inherited from her husband. To inspire more women into riding, she launched her Instagram page – Lipsticks and Harleys.

“The culture of women riding in the UAE is still new. While men find riding gear easily, it is not the same for women,” said Hawks. Good quality riding gear is mandatory for maintaining safety on the roads.

“While I haven’t faced any harassment on the road, it is challenging when other motorists overlook riders. It’s more of a safety issue. I would love it if UAE social media influencer Khalid Al Ameri and his wife Salama Mohammed run a campaign to raise awareness for riders,” she said.

American rider Katrina Corcoran voiced similar opinions. A Dubai resident, Corocan has been riding since 2019 and has taken her bike on a cross-country bike ride from Chicago, Illinois, to Buenos Aires in Argentina. She now runs a group for female adventure riders.

Katrina Corcoran at the Salar de Uyuni in Bolivia in January 2020.

“While I’ve always wanted to ride, I found the opportunity to take up the practice in UAE. It felt safe enough to take it up here,” she said.

Corcoran added: “I think we’re making riding a mainstream culture in the UAE by making it inclusive. We are passionate about women riding, and the aim right now is to provide protection and more incentive for women who are homemakers and mothers. Right now, we want to provide more information to anyone who wants it. Anyone can try it, and anyone can ride."