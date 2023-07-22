West Indies player's mother breaks down after meeting India's Virat Kohli

Heavyweight boxing champ Oleksandr Usyk signs professional contract with Ukrainian soccer club Polissya
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli was bowled over by the love and affection he received from the mother of West Indies wicket-keeper Joshua Da Silva.
Da Silva’s Mum surprised Kohli when she gave him a huge hug before breaking down into tears in a highly emotional moment next to the Indian team bus in Trinidad.
"Kohli is one of the best batsmen in our lifetime. So it is an honour for me to meet him and my son to be on the same field as him," she said in the video shared on social media.
"Virat is like a son to me, I and Joshua admire him and we're pleased to have him on our land (Trinidad)"
It appears that Kohli’s appeal goes far beyond his race, nationality and ethnicity and into the far corners of the globe.
It all began with Da Silva’s stump mic chatter with Kohli on Friday as the Indian great scored a historic century in his 500th international appearance.
During the chats, which have been the craze on social media, Joshua was heard revealing to Kohli that his mother is a huge fan of his and hat she was en route to the Queen’s Park Oval in Sabina Park, Trinidad, only to watch him play.
“My mom called me and told me she’s coming to watch the match for Virat Kohli, I couldn’t believe it,” Joshua said.
The West Indies star's mother was present at the stadium on Friday to witness Kohli make history and bring to an end his five-year drought of an overseas Test ton as the former India skipper hit a career 29th century that brought him level with the legendary Don Bradman in Tests and 76th in all-forms of international cricket.
Kohli’s knock of 121 helped India finish their first innings on 438, before maintaining a lead of 352 runs at close of Day 2 after picking one wicket.
Later in the day, Joshua's mother waited for Kohli near the Team India bus and hugged him affectionately as her son captured the emotional moment on his mobile phone.
West Indies were set to resume Day 3 on Saturday on 86 for one with captain Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 alongside Kirk McKenzie, who is batting on 14.
The Windies are hoping to level the series after losing the first Test by an innings last week in Dominica.
