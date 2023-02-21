UAE Tour: Soudal Quick-Step win second stage

Ineos Grenadiers rider Lucas Plapp takes leader's jersey

The Soudal Quick-Step celebrate after winning the second stage on Tuesday. — Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 4:17 PM Last updated: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 4:18 PM

Soudal Quick-Step have won the team time trial on Stage 2, the AD Ports Group Stage of the 2023 UAE Tour, ahead of EF Education - Easypost and Ineos Grenadiers.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Lucas Plapp is now the leader of the General Classification and has been awarded the race's Red Jersey.

Ineos Grenadiers rider Lucas Plapp. — Supplied photo

Speaking seconds after the finish, Ineos Grenadiers rider and Red, White and Black Jersey holder Lucas Plapp said: "I didn't realise I'd taken the Red Jersey until they read out the results — it was such a close stage. Team time trials are my favourite discipline in cycling and people don't realise how exciting they can be. It's awesome to be in the Red Jersey and as a team, we're in a really good spot now coming into the next stages."

Stage-winning team member of Soudal Quick-Step, Remco Evenepoel said: "We didn't realise we'd won the stage because we were focused on the time of our closest rivals on GC. Ineos posted a super-quick time, but it's incredible to know we won. We executed our plan perfectly and to win by one second is pretty crazy. It's my first TTT victory, and to get back-to-back wins for our team here is beautiful."

PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT

1. Soudal Quick-Step, 17.3km in 18’11”, average speed 56.773km/h

2. EF Education - Easypost at 1"

3. Ineos Grenadiers at 3"

OFFICIAL JERSEYS

Red Jersey, General Classification: Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)

Green Jersey, Points Classification: Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)

White Jersey, Young Rider Classification: Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)

Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification: Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1. Lucas Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)

2. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step) s.t.

3. Nikias Arndt (Bahrain Victorious) at 3"

