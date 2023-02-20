UAE Tour: Merlier wins Stage 1

There was no vice-captain named for the remaining two Tests, with KL Rahul, the current vice-captain, struggling for batting form
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step) won Stage 1, the Presight.ai Stage of the 2023 UAE Tour, by the tightest of margins on Monday, ahead of Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny), with Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) in third place.
Merlier is now the leader of the General and Points Classifications and has been awarded the race's Red and Green Jerseys. Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) meanwhile, has moved top of the Young Rider and Intermediate Sprint Classifications and taken control of the White and Black Jerseys.
Speaking seconds after the finish, the stage winner and new Red Jersey holder Tim Merlier said: "I wasn't sure if I'd won but I knew I did a good sprint. In the end it was very close and it took about 15 minutes to decide if I'd got the win, and now I know, I am really proud to get this victory."
PROVISIONAL STAGE RESULT
1 - Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step), 151km in 3h17’35”, average speed 45.854km/h
2 - Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) s.t.
3 - Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan Team) s.t.
OFFICIAL JERSEYS
Red Jersey, General Classification
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)
Green Jersey, Points Classification
Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)
White Jersey, Young Rider Classification
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)
Black Jersey, Intermediate Sprint Classification
Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers)
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION
1 - Tim Merlier (Soudal Quick-Step)
2 - Caleb Ewan (Lotto Dstny) at 4"
3 - Luke Plapp (Ineos Grenadiers) at 5"
