UAE plot path to 50-over World Cup in India

The Robin Singh-coached team take on Namibia in a two-match series at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium

by James Jose Published: Tue 21 Feb 2023, 3:29 PM

UAE coach Robin Singh has said that they would look to achieve their goal of qualifying for the 50-over World Cup to be held in India this year, as they negotiate a hectic six-week schedule.

Following their T20 series against Full Member nation Afghanistan, the UAE's next assignment is the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 (CWCL2) against Namibia. It is a two-match series with matches to be played on February 23 and 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The matches are from last year's postponed campaign.

The squad for the series was announced by the Emirates Cricket Board on Tuesday.

The CWCL2 series is an important qualification vehicle for countries to earn their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023, the precursor for inclusion in the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The UAE still has a strong opportunity to qualify through securing wins in this series, as well as successful campaigns in two remaining tri-series to be played at the end of this month, and during March.

“This is a very important series for UAE to perform well in," Robin Singh said on Tuesday.

"We have a very demanding 6-weeks ahead and very clear goals to achieve, starting with securing the win in these two-matches (against Namibia). We need our batsmen to step-up and deliver, and all our players to maintain a razor-sharp focus to achieve our goals. We are looking forward to getting this campaign underway,' added Robin, who is also Emirates Cricket’s Director of Cricket.

SQUAD:

CP Rizwaan, Muhammad Waseem, Vriitya Aravind, Alishan Sharafu, Chirag Suri, Rohan Mustafa, Rahul Bhatia, Hazrat Billal, Aayan Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan, Sabir Ali, and Asif Khan.

