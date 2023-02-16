UAE go down to Afghanistan in first T20 International

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
Captain CP Rizwan's knock went in vain as the UAE went down to Afghanistan in the first T20 International at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.
Rizwan scored 48 from 41 deliveries with the help of 2 boundaries and two sixes but it wasn't enough as the UAE lost by five wickets.
Rizwan put on 75 for the second wicket with opener Muhammad Waseem, whos scored 33.
Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan took 2-34 in his four overs, dismissing Waseem and Basil Hameed for a duck in successive balls.
The remaining two games also take place at Abu Dhabi on Saturday and Sunday.
(With inputs from AFP)
BRIEF SCORES
Afghanistan beat UAE by 5 wickets
UAE: 142-5 (Chundangapoyil Rizwan 48, Muhammad Waseem 33, Rohan Mustafa 22 not out; Rashid Khan 2-34)
Afghanistan: 146-5 in 19.1 overs (Karim Janat 53, Afsar Zazai 48; Junaid Siddique 2-30)
Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and 19-year-old Richa Ghosh put together an assured 72-run stand to carry them over them line
