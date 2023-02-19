Waseem blitz leads UAE to nine-wicket T20 rout of Afghanistan

The hosts conceded a lead of one run but a key eighth-wicket partnership between Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) closed the gap on Australia's first innings total after they slipped to 139-7
Opening batsman Muhammad Waseem smashed a rapid-fire 91 as the UAE crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets to win the second T20 international on Saturday and level the three-game series 1-1.
Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes.
The 29-year-old shared a first-wicket partnership of 119 with Vriitya Aravind (38) before he was dismissed in the 14th over.
UAE reached their target with 10 balls to spare.
Afghanistan had won the first match on Thursday by five wickets but struggled to gain any momentum on Saturday.
Najibullah Zadran top-scored with an undefeated 37 off 29 balls, hitting five fours and a six.
The third and final game takes place at the same venue on Sunday.
The hosts conceded a lead of one run but a key eighth-wicket partnership between Axar and Ravichandran Ashwin (37) closed the gap on Australia's first innings total after they slipped to 139-7
The statement did not give any details on the amount proposed in the bid for the club but the price could reach a record 6 billion euros, according to reports
It came after a unanimous vote by Scotland players and support staff, with both the Cricket Association of Nepal and the player himself made aware of the protest in advance
William Buick wows his Mum with Meydan Dubai World Cup Carnival hat-trick for Godolphin
India assure themselves of a medal for the first time in history with their brilliant come-from-behind victory over Hong Kong China
Emiratis Abdulla Hussain Albelooshi and Hassan Mustafa AlFardan have been training at Ski Dubai under supervision of the UAE Winter Sports Federation
Belgian Tim Wellens broke for a solo win on stage three, while his team UAE leader Tadej Pogacar held the overall lead
He replaces the axed Dean Elgar, who will remain a member of the squad