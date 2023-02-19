Waseem blitz leads UAE to nine-wicket T20 rout of Afghanistan

UAE's Muhammad Waseem. — AP file

By AFP Published: Sun 19 Feb 2023, 12:36 AM

Opening batsman Muhammad Waseem smashed a rapid-fire 91 as the UAE crushed Afghanistan by nine wickets to win the second T20 international on Saturday and level the three-game series 1-1.

Chasing 138 to win, Waseem made his runs off just 50 balls with eight fours and seven sixes.

The 29-year-old shared a first-wicket partnership of 119 with Vriitya Aravind (38) before he was dismissed in the 14th over.

UAE reached their target with 10 balls to spare.

Afghanistan had won the first match on Thursday by five wickets but struggled to gain any momentum on Saturday.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored with an undefeated 37 off 29 balls, hitting five fours and a six.

The third and final game takes place at the same venue on Sunday.