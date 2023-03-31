UAE emerges champion in ACC Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup

Hemant Rao Valluri and Yug Jai Sharma shine for UAE
Unbeaten UAE emerged champion of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) Men’s Under-16 West Zone Cup hosted by Bahrain Cricket Federation at the Vision Cricket Centre Grounds in Sharjah.
Through a clean sweep over all its opponents, producing clinical performances in all its matches and registering emphatic victories, it emerged supreme in this six-nation tournament.
On the final day of the event, the UAE defeated Bahrain by eight wickets.
In the earlier matches, UAE had defeated Saudi Arabia by 10 wickets, beaten Kuwait by 140 runs, trounced Qatar by 254 runs, and beat Oman by 106 runs to stamp their supremacy over all their opponents.
The final day also saw Kuwait’s Het Kishorbhai Hinsu crack a century (106) and Janath Jeewanga Herath Liyanage produce a five-wicket spell in its massive 211-run win over Qatar.
In another match, Oman scored a 106-run win over Saudi Arabia through its skipper Jeet Vrajesh Shah’s fine knock of 75.
BRIEF SCORES
UAE beats Bahrain by 8 wickets.
Bahrain 115 in 34.2 overs (Aryan Ashwin 34, Muhammed Basil Abdul Hakkim 22, Yug Jai Sharma 3 for 18, Yayin Kiran Rai 2 for 8)
UAE 118 for 2 in 20 overs (Shrey Sethi 30, Shalom D’Souza 44n.o)
Man of the Match: Yayin Kiran Rai
Kuwait beats Qatar by 211 runs.
Kuwait 282 for 7 in 35 overs (Het Kishorbhai Hinsu 106, Ummer Abbas 27, Jay Maheshkumar 41, Arsh Sahil Kazmi 51, Vedant Pradeep Utekar 22, Taha Shahbaz 4 for 40)
Qatar 71 in 19.4 overs (Muhammad Aqif Farooq 3 for 17, Janath Jeewanga Herath Liyanage 5 for 28, Jay MaheshKumar Mehta 2 for 0)
Man of the Match: Het Kishorbhai Hinsu
Oman beat Saudi Arabia by 106 runs.
Oman 218 for 6 in 35 overs (Jeet Vrajesh Shah 75, Rishab Shivadasgupta 24, Giriharankuttiraja Karuthapandian 28, Rahil Daniyalhabibulla 27, Syed Usman Siddiq 4 for 52)
Saudi Arabia 112 in 28.4 overs (Prathieshhema Ramesh 2 for 17, Kriv Rajesh Patel 3 for 16, Aryan Alkeshjoshi 3 for 23)
Man of the Match: Jeet Vrajesh Shah
ALSO READ:
