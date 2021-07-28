Tokyo Olympics: UAE pin medal hopes on judoka Remarenco

The 32-year-old judoka is an accomplished performer on the international stage

UAE will be hoping for a fine performance from Ivan Remarenco when the veteran judoka enters the arena to compete in the 100kg category at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

An accomplished performer on the international stage, Remarenco will face Shady El Nahas of Canada in the round of 32 clash in Tokyo on Thursday.

This will be Remarenco’s second Olympic appearance, having made his Games debut in Rio five years ago.

The 32-year-old Moldova-born judoka is an accomplished performer on the international stage whose greatest moment came at the 2014 World Judo Championships when he won a bronze medal.

But to reach the pre-quarterfinals in Tokyo, Remarenco will have to produce his best form on Thursday against his younger rival El Nahas, the 23-year-old Canadian who achieved a fifth-place finish at the 2021 World Judo Championships.

Remarenco will be the fourth UAE athlete at the Tokyo Games.

Shooter Saif bin Futtais opened UAE’s campaign in Tokyo on Sunday before crashing out of the Games with a 24th place finish in the men’s skeet shooting competition on Monday.

Bin Futtais, a gold medalist at the 2015 World Cup, scored 117 points in five rounds over two days at the Tokyo event.

Victor Scvortov, the other judoka in the UAE team, lost the round of 32 clash to Tommy Macias of Sweden (10s1-1s2) in the men’s 73 kg category on Monday.

On Tuesday, UAE swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi failed to qualify for the 100 metres freestyle semifinals despite delivering an impressive performance in the heats.

Making his Olympic debut, the talented 18-year-old swimmer finished third in the heats by clocking 51.50.

But it was not enough for him to be among the top 16 swimmers in the 100m freestyle event.

Al Matrooshi, though, was pleased with his performance in what was his first experience at an Olympics as he looked ahead to the future competitions.

"I will focus on giving my best performance in the important upcoming events, including the World Short-Distance Swimming Championships in Abu Dhabi in December,” Al Matrooshi said in Tokyo.

“I will also prepare for the Arab and Gulf Swimming Championships. All championships are challenging and I can gain new experience and improve my skills."

Meanwhile, UAE sprint star Hassan Al Noubi will run in the 100-metre heats on Saturday (July 31). Al Noubi has won the 100-metre and 200-metre races at the national level.