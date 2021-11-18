Titus Ekiru to run in ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Titus Ekiru of Kenya wins the Honolulu Marathon on December 8, 2019. (AFP file)

With over 10,000 participants registered, runners are encouraged to register now to secure their spot at the start line

By Team KT Published: Thu 18 Nov 2021, 12:36 AM

Titus Ekiru, the world’s fastest man this year in the marathon category, will participate in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on November 26.

Race organiser, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), announced the addition of the top athlete to the elite category.

With a personal best time of 2.02.57, the Kenya-born Ekiru, is currently ranked world’s fifth best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include victories in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon and 2017 Seville Marathon.

The stellar line-up of runners includes some of the world’s top athletes like Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, Abel Kirui, Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono, Eunice Chumba, Betelhem Moges, Vivian Kiplagat and Alemu Megertu.

Leading up to the race, from November 22-25, a vibrant race village will be hosted at the ADNOC HQ Campus, welcoming participants and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.

The family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community.

