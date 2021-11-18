Titus Ekiru to run in ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

The Dane moves 42 places up the Race to Dubai rankings to 43rd, securing his spot in next week’s DP World Tour Championship
Titus Ekiru, the world’s fastest man this year in the marathon category, will participate in the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon on November 26.
Race organiser, Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and race title sponsor, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), announced the addition of the top athlete to the elite category.
With a personal best time of 2.02.57, the Kenya-born Ekiru, is currently ranked world’s fifth best in the men’s marathon history. His career highlights include victories in the 2021 Milano Marathon, 2019 Honolulu Marathon, 2018 Mexico City Marathon and 2017 Seville Marathon.
The stellar line-up of runners includes some of the world’s top athletes like Reuben Kiprop Kipyego, Abel Kirui, Barnabas Kiptum, Philemon Rono, Eunice Chumba, Betelhem Moges, Vivian Kiplagat and Alemu Megertu.
Leading up to the race, from November 22-25, a vibrant race village will be hosted at the ADNOC HQ Campus, welcoming participants and supporters with photo opportunities, family entertainment and a dedicated race pack collection area.
The family-friendly event aims to promote healthy lifestyles and elevate the physical wellbeing of the Abu Dhabi community.
For more information and to register for the 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, please visit: https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com/register-now/
