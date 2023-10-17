Thomas and Anca post impressive wins in Emirates Golf Club's Junior Open

Saudi Diary: Not the final day we had hoped for in Jeddah, either for myself or for the Crushers GC says Lahiri
Emirates Golf Club welcomed 73 junior golfers on the Faldo Course for the EGC Junior Open, the first qualifying event of the 2023 – 24 Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Boy’s and Girl’s Order of Merits.
The 2023 Junior Open Boys Champion was Thomas Buchard (The Els Club) with a superb round of 74 gross (2 over par). Thomas secured three birdies throughout the round and shot one under par on the back nine.
The runner-up was Zach Gould (EGC) with a 75 gross (three over par). Zach’s card featured 10 pars and 3 birdies. The birdie - par on holes 10 and 11 promoted Zach to second place from Viktor Kofod-Olsen (EGC) on a better back nine.
Emirates Golf Club’s Anca Mateiu played near flawless golf as she cashed in on the home advantage to emerge as the 2023 Junior Open Girls winner. Anca fired an astonishing score of five under par 67 gross with six birdies that led her to a six-shot victory with only one bogey on the card.
The best net for the Boys A Division (Handicap 0-14) went to Dhruv Sharma (EGC) playing off an 11 handicap with a round of 67 net (five under par).
The best net for the Boys B Division (Handicap 15-28) saw George Pendleton Nash (EGF) shoot a round of 68 (four under par). George produced four birdies and an impressive two eagles - both on par 4’s - holes 7 and 14.
In the Girls Division (Handicap 0-36) the best net went to Hannah Lee (Abu Dhabi Golf Club) with a 70 (two under par). Hannah had nine pars on the front nine three birdies and only one bogey on the back nine.
Second place went to Irun Kim (Jumeirah Golf Estates) with a solid 72 net-level par round. Irum produced five birdies throughout her round, two of which were on the back nine, along with a run of seven pars.
The shot of the day was executed by Ananyaa Sood with a hole-in-one on the par three 12th hole. It was Ananyaa’s first-ever hole-in-one.
