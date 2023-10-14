Future stars out to impress at Emirates Golf Club’s Junior Open

Supported by Titleist, the 18-hole scratch medal event will be contested by both boys and girls

The 2023 EGC Junior Open will take place tomorrow (Sunday) on the Faldo Course. - Supplied photo

Published: Sat 14 Oct 2023, 6:51 PM

A strong field of 73 juniors will be looking to showcase their skills when they compete in the annual Junior Open at the Emirates Golf Club’s Faldo course on Sunday.

The 18-hole scratch medal, which is supported by Titleist, will be played by both boys and girls.

It is the first Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) Junior Order of Merit Qualifier for the 2023 – 2024 season.

The organising committee of the tournament have decreed that there is a 95 percent handicap allowance for the net competitions.

Prizes on offer in the Boy’s Division:

Champion – Gross, Runner-up – Gross, Third – Gross, Best Net – A Division and Best Net – B Division.

Prizes on offer in the Girl’s Division:

Champion – Gross, Best Net and Second Net.

Format and handicap allowances:

Boys: Handicap Index 14 and below.

Boys: Handicap Index 15 – 18.

Girls; Handicap Index Uptp 36.