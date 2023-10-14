Godolphin pair denied as Think About It streaks home to win world's richest turf race in Sydney

The Australian’s 16 under-par total at Macau Golf and Country Club is the lowest two-round total in the event
Australian sprinter Think About It, ridden by Sam Clipperton, outgunned I Wish I Win to cross the line first in the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in Sydney on Saturday.
The Joe Pride-trained five-year-old stormed through the field in the final 100 metres at Royal Randwick to collect a whopping Aus$7.0 million ($4.4 million) for barely a one-minute dash.
I Wish I Win, with Luke Nolen in the saddle, came second, with the Nash Rawiller-ridden Private Eye settling for third.
In Secret, represent Dubai's Godolphin stable, finished a close fourth under Zac Purton as stable companion Cylinder needed to surive traffic issues before finishing strongly for fifth for jockey Zac Lloyd–
Chased leaders on inner, ridden over 2f out, not much room and switched left 1 1/2f out, driven and disputed lead 1f out, headed final 110yds, weakened near finish
"It is unbelievable, it is unbelievable," Joseph Pride told Seven Netrwork as he soaked up the victory "They both ran terrific.:
Clipperton said he was "blown away".
"Had such a nice run in the race and travelled so well," he added.
"I'm like, 'This stuff doesn't happen'. It just went too perfect. I guess that's what very good horses do. Maybe even champions. They eliminate the opposition. Won easy.
"I'm just so privileged to be in a position of riding this horse.
The Everest over 1200m is the highlight of the Sydney racing calendar, and fashionably dressed race-goers were out in force, soaking up the atmosphere.
