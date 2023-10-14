Godolphin pair denied as Think About It streaks home to win world's richest turf race in Sydney

Dubai-owned In Secret and Cylinder run big races to finish fourth and fifth respectively in A$20m six furlong contest

Australian sprinter Think About It, ridden by Sam Clipperton crosses the line first in the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in Sydney on October 14, 2023. - AFP

Australian sprinter Think About It, ridden by Sam Clipperton, outgunned I Wish I Win to cross the line first in the world's richest turf race, The Everest, in Sydney on Saturday.

The Joe Pride-trained five-year-old stormed through the field in the final 100 metres at Royal Randwick to collect a whopping Aus$7.0 million ($4.4 million) for barely a one-minute dash.

I Wish I Win, with Luke Nolen in the saddle, came second, with the Nash Rawiller-ridden Private Eye settling for third.

In Secret, represent Dubai's Godolphin stable, finished a close fourth under Zac Purton as stable companion Cylinder needed to surive traffic issues before finishing strongly for fifth for jockey Zac Lloyd–

"It is unbelievable, it is unbelievable," Joseph Pride told Seven Netrwork as he soaked up the victory "They both ran terrific.:

Jockey Sam Clipperton , rider of Australian sprinter Think About It, lifts the Everest trophy after winning the world's richest turf race in Sydney on Saturday. - AFP

Clipperton said he was "blown away".

"Had such a nice run in the race and travelled so well," he added.

"I'm like, 'This stuff doesn't happen'. It just went too perfect. I guess that's what very good horses do. Maybe even champions. They eliminate the opposition. Won easy.

"﻿I'm just so privileged to be in a position of riding this horse.

The Everest over 1200m is the highlight of the Sydney racing calendar, and fashionably dressed race-goers were out in force, soaking up the atmosphere.