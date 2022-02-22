Transparency the key to 'Racing Oscar Awards'

The Slovenian will be looking to embark on a successful title defence of the only UCI World Tour race in the Middle East, on home soil
With the aim of encouraging a transparent voting process for the upcoming ‘Racing Oscar Awards,’ the Emirates Racing Authority (ERA) has announced the formation of an elite judging committee comprised of experts in the field of horse racing.
The committee will provide insights into the various categories of the awards which aim to recognize and reward deserving people from all walks of life for their contribution to the sport.
The ERA also announced the introduction of several new award categories including two dedicated to the flourishing Purebred Arabian racing division, most notably the “Best Arabian Horse Breeder” category and the “Best Arabian Stallion” category.
Engineer Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, a member of the Board of Directors and General Manager of the Emirates Racing Authority, stressed that the ERA was keen to include all categories and horsemen, in both Arab or Thoroughbred racing.
In addition, the ERA has introduced a special award titled “Best Finish of the Season” where judges will look at horses that have been competitive, exciting, and distinctive when winning a race.
The winners will be honoured during a ceremony that will be organized by the ERA on a Ramadan evening next month.
Al Shehhi wished all participants the best of luck in the award competition, which ultimately aims to promote the horse racing industry in the UAE and motivate all those involved to strive for greater excellence in the sport.
The criteria for identifying the Best Owner, Trainer, Jockey, and Apprentice will depend on the results that they have achieved during the 2021-2022 UAE racing season.
The committee will also draw up a shortlist of candidates who will vote for the “Pat Smullen Award for Exceptional Leadership.”
The judge’s committee will also select the winners of the “Eternal Footprint” category, an award that aims to honor the pioneers of UAE horse racing who have made a long-lasting imprint in the sport.
The “Best Initiative” category and the “Unknown Soldiers” awards are being presented in appreciation of staff in the horse racing community who work tirelessly behind the scenes at racecourses, stables, or at race meetings.
