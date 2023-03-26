Rybakina rallies past Badosa, Potapova upsets Gauff in Miami

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan hits a return. — AP

By Reuters Published: Sun 26 Mar 2023, 5:56 PM

Elena Rybakina kept her "Sunshine Double" hopes alive as she battled from the brink to beat Paul Badosa in the Miami Open third round on Saturday, while Russian Anastasia Potapova upset Coco Gauff in three sets.

Wimbledon champion Rybakina, fresh off her Indian Wells triumph last week, calmly saved a match point on serve in the second set and fired 60 winners, including a dozen aces, as she earned a gutsy 3-6 7-5 6-3 win.

Russian 27th seed Potapova produced some of her best tennis to see off world number six Gauff in a 6-7(8) 7-5 6-2 win and set up a meeting with China's Zheng Qinwen.

On the men's side, Indian Wells runner-up Daniil Medvedev breezed past Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena 6-1 6-2 in just over an hour to reach the third round, where he will face Alex Molcan of Slovakia.

Canadian fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime unleashed a dozen aces to edge out Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 7-6(5) 7-6(8) and set up a third-round meeting with last year's semi-finalist Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Greek second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, runner-up at this year's Australian Open, reached the third round after opponent Richard Gasquet of France withdrew with an ankle injury. Tsitsipas will next face Chile's Christian Garin.

World number three Jessica Pegula made quick work of her fellow American Danielle Collins 6-1 7-6(0). She will meet Polish 20th seed Magda Linette for a place in the quarter-finals.