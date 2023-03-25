Alcaraz storms into Miami Open third round, Andreescu stuns Sakkari

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves against Facundo Bagnis of Argentina. — AFP

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz motored into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Friday while Canada's Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari to reach the last 32.

The Spanish top seed, looking to back up his Indian Wells triumph with a Miami title to complete the coveted "Sunshine Double", barely broke a sweat as Bagnis was simply unable to keep pace with the variety in Alcaraz's game.

In the evening session, Japan's Taro Daniel crushed world number 15 Alexander Zverev 6-0 6-4 to advance to the third round of the tournament for the first time.

Other winners on the men's side include Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov.

The 22-year-old Andreescu, who has struggled with injuries and form in recent years and is looking for her first title since her 2019 US Open triumph, denied Sakkari any chance to find her rhythm as she fought to a 5-7 6-3 6-4 victory in three hours.

"It's just another step in gaining most of my confidence back," Andreescu told reporters. "I'm feeling really good on the court. I'm trying to be as fearless as I can be.

"It's not always easy, but I feel like I'm getting there."