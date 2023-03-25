Alcaraz storms into Miami Open third round, Andreescu stuns Sakkari

Leeds boosted its survival hopes with a 4-2 win at Wolves
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz motored into the third round of the Miami Open with a 6-0 6-2 win over Argentine Facundo Bagnis on Friday while Canada's Bianca Andreescu upset Greek seventh seed Maria Sakkari to reach the last 32.
The Spanish top seed, looking to back up his Indian Wells triumph with a Miami title to complete the coveted "Sunshine Double", barely broke a sweat as Bagnis was simply unable to keep pace with the variety in Alcaraz's game.
In the evening session, Japan's Taro Daniel crushed world number 15 Alexander Zverev 6-0 6-4 to advance to the third round of the tournament for the first time.
Other winners on the men's side include Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz, Jannik Sinner and Denis Shapovalov.
The 22-year-old Andreescu, who has struggled with injuries and form in recent years and is looking for her first title since her 2019 US Open triumph, denied Sakkari any chance to find her rhythm as she fought to a 5-7 6-3 6-4 victory in three hours.
"It's just another step in gaining most of my confidence back," Andreescu told reporters. "I'm feeling really good on the court. I'm trying to be as fearless as I can be.
"It's not always easy, but I feel like I'm getting there."
He is evidently still finding his feet in ODIs and has gone without a fifty in all five ODIs this year
Barca has been charged with corruption by Spanish prosecutors for payments between 2001 and 2018 to the company of former refereeing chief Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, totalling around $7.8 million
The U.S. currently bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11
With the video assistant referee system (VAR) not operated in second-tier games, Mohamed Farouk had to use the phone of a crowd member during the match between Suez and Al Nasr
The WTA and ATP tours have barred players from Russia and its ally Belarus from competing under their national flags, but insist that individual athletes have a right to compete
Lahore will take on Multan Sultans in the final on Saturday in a repeat of last year's title match
The double world champion showed no ill effects of a stomach bug to top the timesheets