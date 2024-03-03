Dubai Tennis: Ugo Humbert 'proud' of his dream debut and perfect record

Ugo Humbert poses with the trophy after winning the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships final against Alexander Bublik. — Photos by Neeraj Murali

Ugo Humbert has an uncanny knack of winning finals. The Frenchman went into Saturday’s final at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on the back of a perfect record, having won all five of his ATP tournament finals.

The 25-year-old, whose parents own a butcher’s shop, twisted the knife ruthlessly against top seeds to make his way into the Dubai final.

Having saved three match points to beat third seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarters, Humbert dominated the semifinal match against top seed and defending champion Daniil Medvedev, a six-time Grand Slam finalist who had famously beaten Novak Djokovic in the 2021 US Open final.

In the title decider on Saturday evening, the left-hander was in cruise control as he beat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 6-4 6-3.

Humbert had all the bases covered with his impressive all-round game, negating the threat from Bublik, a talented player capable of producing astounding shots.

Two breaks of serves in each set were enough for Humbert to clinch the title and make it 6-0 in ATP finals.

The first set was on serve until the ninth game, but Humbert converted the first break point to gain momentum.

The initiatives in the second set were quickly grabbed by Humbert who broke the Russia-born Bublik for a 3-1 advantage and never let the momentum slip.

Bublik did try to unsettle Humbert with some unorthodox tactics, standing inside the court on second serves.

But Humbert held his nerve every time as he saved two break points in the match, including one in the final game of the second set when he was serving for the match.

When Bublik failed to return his forehand on the match point, Humbert dropped to his knees as he raised his arms to celebrate a memorable triumph on Dubai debut.

“I came (to Dubai) when I was younger, but it was the first time I played this amazing tournament. I felt really comfortable during the week. I think that's why I played really good tennis this week,” he told reporters after the final.

His first Dubai title put him alongside some of the most iconic names, including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray, who had won this award-winning tournament.

Remarkably, Murray was one of his victims during his giant-killing run in Dubai, beating the ageing British icon in the second round.

“My tournament was so good. I'm super happy and proud to put my name with these legends. It's so good,” said Humbert who will rise to the 14th spot in ATP rankings on Monday.

“Yeah, I'm happy. Now I'm top 15. It's really exciting. Yeah, we'll go in Indian Wells and Miami for my next tournaments.”

But the French player remained modest when asked about his perfect record in tournament finals.

“I really don’t know. I have a very good team around me. It’s a really good statistic, but I think it’s because I really have a good team around me. So a big thanks to my team. It’s been a wonderful week,” he said.

Bublik, on the other hand, said he can’t wait to return next year.

Alexander Bublik with the runner-up trophy at the presentation ceremony

“This week means everything for me. I am really happy to be staying here. It’s been a great pleasure, I can’t wait to come back here in 2025,” he said.

“My team, my wife, thank you for being here. Honestly, before the final, I thought if I won, I would dedicate this title to my son, so sorry, maybe next time.”

Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won the men's doubles title.

Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final to claim their first Dubai doubles title.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free, was delighted with the success of the 2024 edition of the the iconic event.

“We thank all the tournament officials and officials from the ATP. We have completed 32 years of the men’s tournament and 24 years for the ladies. Last week we had more than 40,000 people attending the ladies' event and it looks like for the men’s event, we had between 45,000-46,000 people. So thank you very much for attending,” McLoughlin said.

Italy’s Jasmine Paolini won the women’s singles title last week, beating Russian Anna Kalinskaya 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the final.

Kalinskaya became the first qualifier to reach the Dubai final.

The women's doubles title was won by Storm Hunter of Australia and Kateřina Siniaková of the Czech Republic who beat Ellen Perez of Australia and Nicole Melichar-Martinez of the US 6-4, 6-2 in the final.

