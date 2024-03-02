Dubai Tennis: Ugo Humbert beats Alexander Bublik to win singles title

New boy Comparato aims for quick turnaround after setback follows flying start
Frenchman Ugo Humbert won the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight sets 6-4 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan in the final on Saturday.
Humbert won the title in his first appearance at the award-winning tournament.
Earlier, Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany and Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands won the men's doubles title.
Struff and Griekspoor overcame the challenge of Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the US 6-4 4-6 10/6 in the final to claim their first Dubai doubles title.
New boy Comparato aims for quick turnaround after setback follows flying start
Spaniard Rahm also returns an impressive 62 on a day of strong scoring at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club
The Black Caps lost wickets in clumps as they reeled in the face of the visitors attack
The Dubai resident will also be playing in the team event for Cleeks GC alongside Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja
Pakistan cricket legend, during an interview with
The visitors narrowly took honours on a pulsating day one after being sent in to bat on a green-top by New Zealand
The American, a one-time PGA Tour star, disappeared from the sport in 2012 after a series of injuries
Maj. Gen. Al Adhab welcomed on board the prestigious carrier for the new-look ‘Super Saturday’ race meeting at Meydan