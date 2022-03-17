Team Qatar win GCC Golf Championship

Team UAE clinch the 54-hole GCC Golf Championship, Junior Division

Team Qatar with the 2022 GCC Golf Championship trophy. — Supplied photo

Team Qatar won the 2022 GCC Golf Championship at the National Course of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

On a cool day with a stiff breeze for the first time this week, Qatar won by 10 shots, in this best three from four scores, to count to the team score in each round.

Team Saudi Arabia finished second, Bahrain third, the home nation UAE in fourth, Oman in fifth and Kuwait in sixth, to complete the results sheet in this six-nation regional team event.

The three qualifying scores for Team Qatar in the final round came from Jaham Al Kuwari with a 77, Ali Al Shaharani with a 78 and Saleh Al Kaabi with a 79. The non-counting score for Team Qatar came from Abdulrahman Al Shaharani with an 86.

Team Saudi Arabia finished second and Bahrain third. — Supplied photo

Saleh Al Kaabi (Qatar) won the Men’s Individual Division with rounds of 71, 66, 75 and 79 on 291, winning the Gold Medal by four shots from Faisal Sahleb (KSA) and in third, UAE Presidents Cup champion and current WAGR No.29, Ahmad Skaik (UAE), a further four shots back on 298 with rounds of 73, 74, 74 and 77.

The two individual GCC Championship champions; Saleh Al Kaabi (Qatar) and Salem Alabkal (Kuwait) were also awarded honorary memberships of Abu Dhabi Golf Club in recognition of their achievements.

The 2022 GCC Championships was supported by Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

Final Scores:

Men’s Team Event (Best 3 from 4 scores in each round)

Qatar +26.

Saudi Arabia +36

Bahrain +60

UAE +66

Oman +103

Kuwait +211

Individual Scores (Blue Tees. Par 72. 72. 72. 72. 288).

Men’s Division

S. Al Kaabi (Qatar) 71. 66. 75. 79. 291.

F. Sahleb (KSA) 75. 71. 74. 75. 295.

A. Skaik (UAE) 73. 74. 74. 77. 298.

Other Notables:

K. Al Masaood (UAE) 75. 79. 78. 86. 318.

S. Malik (UAE) 82. 81. 78. 78. 319.

R. Al Emadi (UAE) 80. 78. 82. 96. 336.

Junior Division Team (Best 2 from 3 scores. Green Tees)

UAE +42

Oman +57

Bahrain +73

Qatar +126

Junior Individual Division

S. Alabkal (Kuwait) 76. 73. 81. 230.

A. Babatein (KSA) 84. 74. 78. 236.

A. Al Suwaidi (UAE) 77. 77. 83. 237.

R. Al Jassmy (UAE) 74. 86. 82. 242.