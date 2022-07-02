Stokes to skip England's T20 series against India, returns for ODIs

The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports2 days ago
England Test captain Ben Stokes will skip the Twenty20 series against India but will return for the one-day internationals, England’s cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.
Jos Buttler takes over as white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement this week.
England host India in three T20s from July 7 followed by three ODIs.
The teams are currently playing the fifth test of the series - which India lead 2-1 — that was postponed last year due to Covid-19 cases in the tourists’ camp.
England spinner Adil Rashid will not be involved in the one-day series after he was given permission by the ECB to miss them to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.
ENGLAND T20 SQUAD: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.
ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.
The Tunisian will play unseeded Frenchwoman Diane Parry in the last 32
Sports2 days ago
Lily de Carvalho and the fallen star's son Noah were in Djokovic's player box on Centre Court for his second-round win on Wednesday
Sports2 days ago
Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks will be playing two pre-season games in Abu Dhabi in October
Sports2 days ago
The veteran goalkeeper is confident of leading the Indian team to a podium finish at the Women's World Cup next month
Sports3 days ago
He led England’s to their first global 50-over title at the 2019 World Cup, and the No.1 ranking in one-day internationals and Twenty20s
Sports3 days ago
Pogacar is a strong favourite for the Tour after another impressive season
Sports4 days ago
Mayweather was last seen in action at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi where he dominated former sparring partner Don Moore in an eight-round exhibition
Sports4 days ago
They equalled the mark set by England in 2012
Sports4 days ago