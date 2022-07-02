Stokes to skip England's T20 series against India, returns for ODIs

Jos Buttler takes over as white-ball captain after Eoin Morgan announced his retirement this week

England Test captain Ben Stokes will skip the Twenty20 series against India but will return for the one-day internationals, England’s cricket board (ECB) said on Friday.

England host India in three T20s from July 7 followed by three ODIs.

The teams are currently playing the fifth test of the series - which India lead 2-1 — that was postponed last year due to Covid-19 cases in the tourists’ camp.

England spinner Adil Rashid will not be involved in the one-day series after he was given permission by the ECB to miss them to make the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

ENGLAND T20 SQUAD: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Matthew Parkinson, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey.

ENGLAND ODI SQUAD: Jos Buttler (C), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Craig Overton, Matthew Parkinson, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey.