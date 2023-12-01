Star-studded international field to vie for honours in LIV Golf Promotions In Abu Dhabi

Jason Dufner (USA), winner of the 2013 US PGA Championship, will be teeing it up in next week's LIV Golf Promotions at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. - Supplied photo

Published: Fri 1 Dec 2023, 10:03 AM

A Major Champion, Ryder Cup and Walker Cup standouts and some of the world’s best former amateurs will compete in the inaugural LIV Golf Promotions tournament at Abu Dhabi Golf Club from December 8 – 10.

The three-day, four-round event marks a pivotal new event on the global golf calendar as players from around the world compete for three coveted spots in the 2024 LIV Golf League.

Also included in the star-studded field are former top-ranked NCAA champions, and winners on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, Asian Tour and Japan Golf Tour.

Marquee players will include 2013 PGA Championship winner Jason Dufner, former Ryder Cup stars Victor Dubuisson of France and Jeff Overton of the U.S., and former PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Asian Tour winners such as Chris Stroud, Gonzalo Fernández-Castaño, and Alvaro Quiroz.

Jeff Overton. - AFP File

Open exemption criteria gave accomplished players from around the world the opportunity to enter LIV Golf Promotions, where the top three finishers will earn their place to be drafted onto one of the LIV Golf League teams for next season, which kicks off in Mexico, from February, 2 -4 2024, with LIV Golf Mayakoba.

“LIV Golf Promotions creates an open pathway for players to compete in the LIV Golf League, and the interest shown in the event’s inaugural year reinforces the significance of these new opportunities for the sport,” said LIV Golf Commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

“There is exceptional talent from all corners of the globe and LIV Golf is establishing a platform for these current and rising stars of the game to build their careers in new, exciting ways. LIV Golf’s future is bright, and our anticipation grows to see which competitors will be part of this game-changing league in 2024.”

Nearly 60 players will tee off in round one on Friday next week, and those who finish in the top 20 and ties advance to Saturday’s second round, where scores will reset, and the field will be joined by a category of players who automatically qualified for day two of competition.

Dubai-based Gaganjeet Bhullar. - AFP File

The top 20 players (after tiebreakers) following round two will advance to the final day of competition, where scores will reset once more for a 36-hole shootout.

At Sunday’s conclusion, the top three finishers will receive highly coveted spots in the LIV Golf League for 2024, where they will compete in each of the league’s 14 stops on the 2024 global schedule.

In addition, players finishing fourth to 10th place will earn full exemption for all 2024 events on The International Series sanctioned by the Asian Tour.

Additionally, former LIV Golf players Sihwan Kim, Chase Koepka, Jed Morgan, and James Piot, who were relegated at the end of the 2023 season, as well as reserve Laurie Canter, will be trying to reclaim their LIV Golf status.

Full Field

(Alphabetical Order).

Round 1 Starters

Jaco Ahlers (RSA), Bobby Bai (China), Lachlan Barker (Aus), Zach Bauchou (US), Austin Bautista (Aus), Lucas Bjerregaard, (Den), Miguel Carballo (Arg), Luis Carrera (Mex), Lee Chieh-po, (Chinese Taipei), Chonlatit Chuenboonngam (Thai), Andrew Dodt (Aus), Victor Dubuisson (Fr), Jaewoong Eom (Korea), Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano (Spain), Ryan Griffin (Am) (Ire), Jeongwoo Ham (Korea), Seungsu Han (US), Scott Hend (Aus), Berry Henson (US), Jazz Janewattananond (Thai), Brendan Jones (Aus), Chanmin Jung (Korea), Sadom Kaewkanjana (Thai), Kyungnam Kang (Korea), Max Kennedy (A) (Ire), Taichi Kho (Hong Kong), Phachara Khongwatmai (Thai), Bio Kim (Korea), Ronan Kieu (Switzerland), Karandeep Kochhar (Ind), Guntaek Koh (Korea), Jinichiro Kozuma (Japan), Junghwan Lee (Korea), Richard T. Lee (Canada), Taehee Lee (Korea), Steve Lewton (Eng), Luis Masaveu (Spain), Kyongjun Moon (Korea), Kerry Mountcastle (NZ), Zach Murray (Aus), Jeff Overton (US), Turk Pettit (US), Settee Prakongvech (Thai), Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin), Alvaro Quiros (Spain), Ryan Ruffels (Aus), Poom Saksansin (Thai), Micah Lauren Shin (US), Travis Smyth (Aus), Joel Stalter (Fr), Kyle Stanley (US), Chris Stroud (US), Sarit Suwannarut (Thai), Miguel Tabuena (Phi), Nitithorn Thippong (Thai), Braden Thornberry (US), Martin Trainer (Fr), Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Thai), Kevin Yuan (Aus).

Exemption into Round 2

Gaganjeet Bhullar (Ind), Ben Campbell (NZ), Laurie Canter (Eng), Kevin Chappell (US), Gunn Charoenkul (Thai), Jason Dufner (US), Sihwan Kim (US), Chase Koepka (US), Jed Morgan (Aus), Wade Ormsby (Aus), James Piot (US), Kalle Samooja (Fin), Kieren Vincent (Zimbabwe), Sampson-Yunhe Zheng (China)

ALSO READ