Iron Heads star Vincent encourages Asian Tour players to support LIV Golf

The Zimbabwean says the coolest thing about LIV golf is you get to play with some of the best players in the world

Scott Vincent pictured during Round One of International Series Singapore at Tanah Merah Country Club (Tampines Course) in 2023.- Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 6:58 PM

As The International Series 2023 draws to a thrilling conclusion, Iron Heads GC star Scott Vincent has urged his former colleagues on the Asian Tour to ‘stay in the moment’ and join him on the LIV Golf League.

The Zimbabwean claimed a money-spinning spot among some of the biggest names in world golf last season by winning the inaugural International Series Order of Merit. While this season’s OOM winner is guaranteed a spot on the 2024 roster, a potential pathway to riches has opened up to others on The International Series.

Eligible players inside the top 40 of the standings will also be in with a chance to claim three further places on the League through an innovative three-day LIV Golf Promotions event that will take place at the iconic Abu Dhabi Golf Club from December 8-10..

Vincent more than held his own among the 13 Major winners, former World No. 1’s and huge names on the LIV Golf League this season, positively relishing the steep learning curve.

He said: “That’s the coolest thing about LIV - you get to play with some of the best players in the world and that’s what we grew up hoping for – to challenge and push ourselves and reach new levels – something you never dreamed of.

“The experience overall has been incredible. It reminds me so much of college golf which I think most of us loved. The team aspect is amazing; you have buddies out there going to dinner and sharing experience and you are rooting for them and they are cheering for you,” Vincent added.

“It makes for an amazing atmosphere. The spectators are incredible, and the music is a huge hit and I think we all love playing in this. Also, from a family perspective with the support we get, there is so much to love about it.”

Prior to the final weekend of the regular season at LIV Golf Jeddah, Vincent could have been proud of the form which had brought a fourth place at LIV Golf Singapore and another six top-20 finishes overall.

But going into round one on Royal Greens, he was still outside the ‘Lock Zone’: the top 24 in the standings which guarantees a place on the roster next term. Things didn’t look too hopeful after a low-key, level-par opening round of 70.

Vincent put his foot down on day two with a sensational round of 62, before a closing 66 ensured a fourth-placed finish overall in the tiebreakers for the tournament on 12 under. That result thrust him from 31st in the standings to 22nd, securing a spot on the Iron Heads GC for another season.

Reflecting on the result, Vincent explained that the top 24 was not his target over the weekend.

He said: “It was one shot at a time. I try not to focus on the leaderboard – it takes you too much into the future or the past, so I just try to play golf and stay present.

“That weekend more than most I think I did the best and it helped me stay present and that’s a huge goal. Just be in the moment, experience it and enjoy it.”

When asked for words of encouragement for this season’s hopefuls on the Asian Tour, Vincent said: “Go for it! I know they are going to, but more than anything is to try and stay in the moment. Enjoy the experience, this is how we learn grow and get better.”

And for his younger brother Kieran? After all, the 25-year-old is currently third in the OOM standings and a certainty for the LIV Golf Promotions qualifier in Abu Dhabi.

Vincent senior said: “He is a fantastic player, working on all [the] right things and moving in a solid direction. He has an amazing future in front of him, and he is on his own journey. It is exciting to follow.”

The International Series Order of Merit will be decided in a three-week swing that closes out the schedule for the 2023 season: the Volvo China Open (November 2 to 5), the Hong Kong Open (November 9-12) and the BNI Indonesian Masters (November 16-19).

