Shaheen out of second Sri Lanka Test with knee injury

Gebreslase won in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005
Pakistan pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has been ruled out of the second Test against Sri Lanka with a knee injury, the team said Thursday.
Shaheen, a left-arm quick, played a key part in the tourists’ opening win on Wednesday in Galle as he took four wickets in the first innings.
“Due to a knee injury sustained on the fourth day of the first Test, Shaheen Afridi will miss the second Test, which will be played in Galle from July 24,” read a team statement.
He will stay with the Test side in Sri Lanka, where his initial rehabilitation and management will continue under the supervision of the team’s medical staff, the release added.
The 22-year-old Shaheen, who has taken 99 wickets in 25 Tests since making his debut in 2018, led the Pakistan pace attack including Hasan Ali and Naseem Shah in the match that ended on a tense fifth day.
Opener Abdullah Shafique hit an unbeaten 160 to anchor Pakistan’s record chase of 342 at the Galle International Stadium to lead the two-match series 1-0.
Gebreslase won in two hours, 18 minutes and 11 seconds, smashing Briton Paula Radcliffe's previous mark of 2:20:57 set in 2005
The Dubai royal is a big fan of the game that has become all the rage of late
Fraser-Pryce, a 35-year-old mother, led from gun to tape in a consummate display of sprinting that belied her age
Qatar won the last edition in 2019
Carl Lewis led clean sweeps in 1983 and 1991 but no nation has managed it since
Alpecin-Deceuninck rider Philipsen timed his effort to perfection to beat compatriot Wout van Aert and Dane Mads Pedersen
The island is in the throes of its worst economic crisis
She won the match after defeating China's Wang Zhiyi