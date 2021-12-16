Second Ashes Test: England hope to be in the pink of health

Rizwan increased his tally this year to 1,201 runs in 27 T20s with another masterful knock that stood out in Pakistan’s imposing 200-6 after being sent in to bat
Sports2 days ago
England are preparing to throw the kitchen sink at Australia in the day-night second Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval in a bid to level the series after seeing their best-laid plans torn to shreds in the Gabba opener.
Selectors are expected to press the rested James Anderson and Stuart Broad back into service and hope the veteran duo can do more damage with the pink ball than their teammates managed with the red one during the nine-wicket thrashing in Brisbane.
Another defeat would be disastrous for Joe Root’s men.
Only one team have come back from a 2-0 deficit to win the Ashes — the Don Bradman-captained Australia that pulled off the comeback for the ages in 1936/37.
While Root has enjoyed a Bradman-esque 2021 with the bat, scoring the most runs in a calendar year by an English batsman, it might be a stretch to compare his team with the Depression-era Australians.
And they face a rejuvenated side that has turned day-night cricket into a competitive advantage, winning all eight of their Tests under lights, dating back to the format’s 2015 debut.
That run included the 120-run victory over Root’s England in Adelaide during the 2017-18 series, which stretched Australia’s lead to 2-0 on the way to a 4-0 hiding.
Where England have Broad and Anderson, Australia have their own swing maestro in Mitchell Starc and a proven pink ball performer in skipper Pat Cummins.
Starc took an eight-wicket match haul in the 2017 Ashes Test in Adelaide, while Cummins, the world’s top-ranked Test bowler, has racked up 26 day-night wickets in five matches at an average of 16.23.
SPIN HAS ROLE TO PLAY
Pace, however, is not the be-all and end-all at Adelaide Oval. Spin also has a role, as Nathan Lyon’s six wickets in 2017 showed.
Adelaide Oval curator Damian Hough said England would be missing a trick if they did not pick a specialist spinner.
“History says that the pitch will spin,” Hough told reporters on the eve of the Test on Wednesday.
“Nathan’s always played a role out there. So, from our end we believe that spin at Adelaide needs to play a part.”
This leaves England’s selectors with a conundrum after spinner Jack Leach conceded 1-102 at nearly eight runs an over in Brisbane.
The dilemma is compounded by the team’s sluggish bowling.
Even with Leach bowling in Brisbane, England failed to get through their required overs and were docked five World Test Championship points and all of their match fees.
An all-seam attack would put their bowlers under more pressure to speed things along, which may be a tough ask if required to field first given the forecast for a hot opening day on Thursday and a scorching day two before a cool change.
England’s batters are also in the firing line after managing 147 in the first innings of the series-opener and losing eight wickets in a session on day four.
Australia, by comparison, have had little to keep them awake at night.
The hosts may miss the suffocating line-and-length of the sidelined Josh Hazlewood but are excited to see what replacement quick Jhye Richardson might do.
Richardson has waited nearly three years since his debut series against Sri Lanka in 2019 and finally gets another chance after impressive form in the Sheffield Shield.
Opener David Warner, who scored 94 at the Gabba, has a bruised rib but has been cleared to play at Adelaide where he has scored four Test centuries and averages over 80. — Reuters
LOWDOWN ON THE PINK-BALL TEST
WHERE?
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - Capacity: 53,500
WHEN?
December 16-20.
MATCH STARTS: 8 am (UAE Time)
AUSTRALIA (World ranking: 3)
Team: Pat Cummins (captain), Marcus Harris, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Mitch Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jhye Richardson.
Coach: Justin Langer
ENGLAND (World ranking: 4)
Team (From): Joe Root (captain), Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes.
Coach: Chris Silverwood
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Paul Wilson (Australia), Rod
Tucker (Australia)
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel (Australia)
Match referee: David Boon (Australia)
HISTORY
Previous Australia v England Tests in Adelaide
Matches: 32
Australia: 18
England: 9
Draws: 5
Rizwan increased his tally this year to 1,201 runs in 27 T20s with another masterful knock that stood out in Pakistan’s imposing 200-6 after being sent in to bat
Sports2 days ago
The 19-year-old Briton was due to face Olympics singles gold medallist Belinda Bencic at the December 16-18 event
Sports2 days ago
Embarrassed Uefa was forced to redo Monday’s draw following a “technical problem"
Sports2 days ago
The star-studded ceremony will take place at the Armani Hotel on December 27
Sports2 days ago
Uefa will have to redo the Champions League draw for the round of 16 after mistakingly placing Manchester United’s name into the wrong pot
Sports2 days ago
Holders Chelsea will face French champions Lille, while six-time champions Bayern Munich were handed a tricky tie in the form of Atletico Madrid
Sports2 days ago
The league leaders are on 45 points from 18 games, 13 ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille, who have a game in hand
Sports2 days ago
Vinicius Junior again proved to be the difference for Madrid, setting up Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio for goals in each half of the Spanish capital derby
Sports2 days ago