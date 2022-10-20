Former Manchester United goalkeeper disappointed by Ronaldo's walk off

The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel says he was disappointed by Cristiano Ronaldo's behaviour during the club's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday and says the Portuguese has become a distraction at Old Trafford.
Ronaldo walked down the tunnel with a few minutes left after once again being left on the bench by coach Erik ten Hag who said he would deal with the player on Thursday.
It was the one negative aspect of an impressive night for United who outclassed Antonio Conte's Spurs team.
"(Cristiano Ronaldo) leaving like that creates everything we don't want at the moment," Schmeichel told BBC Radio 5 Live. "He would have known that would be headlines.
"It's the first time I can say that I am disappointed with him. Normally I back him, I understand his situation.
"The issue here is he is such a big player, he is such a big presence. Is it a case of playing him or letting him leave? I don't know."
The 37-year-old Ronaldo, who has scored 103 Premier League goals for United, has started only two league games this season but has been a regular in the Europa League.
After a tough start Ten Hag has got United ticking and Schmeichel says the focus needs to be on his progress.
United are in fifth place, eight points behind leaders Arsenal but only one behind fourth-placed Chelsea.
"We have got Erik ten Hag in now who has very clear ideas about the way he wants to play football. We need understanding and time from everyone," Schmeichel said.
"We don't need distractions like that, and that's a disappointment, I would say."
The former Australian all-rounder also believed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) should organise more games for them to get better exposure
The 2012 and 2016 world champions, the only team to win the T20 World Cup twice, had to first play the qualifiers as they had a poor one year since the previous edition in the UAE
A stray shot from Mohammad Nawaz struck Masood on the head and left him lying flat on the ground before he was sent to hospital for scans
A record 70,000 fans will witness the race next month
The African nation limited the Scots to 132-6 with tidy bowling led by Tendai Chatara (2-14) and Richard Ngarava (2-28) before rattling through the run chase with nine balls to spare
The 33-year was hit on the side of his head from a stray shot off Mohammad Nawaz on the adjacent net
The two sides meet in a blockbuster clash to open their Twenty20 World Cup campaigns at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday
Disciplined bowling restricted the Caribbean side to 146-5, with Gareth Delany taking a career-best 3-16, before the Irish romped to their target for the loss of just one wicket with 15 balls to spare in Hobart