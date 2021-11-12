Rahane to lead India for first New Zealand Test

The UAE lead the medal table with 46 podium finishes, comprising 16 golds, 14 silvers, and 16 bronze medals
Sports1 day ago
Ajinkya Rahane will captain India in the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur later this month, the Indian cricket board said Friday.
Rahane will step in for the resting Virat Kohli, 33, who will return as skipper for the second and final Test against the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) holders in Mumbai.
Citing his “immense workload,” Kohli recently quit as India’s T20I captain — replaced by Rohit Sharma — but will still lead the Asian giant’s Test and one-day sides.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India has also rested for the series other regulars such as Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Sharma and Rishabh Pant after they spent months in bio-bubbles for the Indian Premier League (IPL) and T20 World Cup.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will lead India’s spin heavy bowling line-up which also includes rookie pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj.
New Zealand have included five spinners in their 15-man Test squad and will arrive in India immediately after their T20 World Cup final against arch-rivals Australia in Dubai on Sunday.
The two Test teams last met at Southampton, England in June for the final of the inaugural WTC where India, led by Kohli, lost to New Zealand.
The Test series starts from November 25 but the two teams will first compete in three Twenty20 matches on November 17, 19 and 21 featuring the same squad currently contesting the T20 World Cup.
Squad: Ajinkya Rahane (C), KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. — AFP
The UAE lead the medal table with 46 podium finishes, comprising 16 golds, 14 silvers, and 16 bronze medals
Sports1 day ago
The drivers' title remains in the grasp of Nasser Al Attiyah
Sports2 days ago
It’s unfortunate that we are out of this tournament but that takes nothing away from a great side, he says
Sports3 days ago
The club’s legendary former midfielder was unveiled as Barcelona’s new coach at Camp Nou on Monday
Sports3 days ago
Ability and strategy, conditions and luck all played their part
Sports3 days ago
Rohit Sharma in line to take over the captaincy
Sports3 days ago
The Winter Olympics will be held from February 4 to February 20 next year in Beijing
Sports3 days ago
Barring the below-par show in the ongoing tournament, the Men In Blue have performed exceptionally well under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli
Sports3 days ago