PV Sindhu set for return to competitive badminton after Olympic heroics

The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
Having made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu is for return to competitive badminton when she enters the court at the Denmark Open (October 19-24).
“The Denmark Open will be her first tournament after the Tokyo Olympic Games,” PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father, told Khaleej Times over the phone from Hyderabad.
PV Sindhu with her father PV Ramana
Ramana, a former volleyball player who won a bronze medal with the Indian team at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, said Sindhu had been training rigorously in Hyderabad for the past one month with her Korean coach Park Tae-Sang.
“She took a break after the Olympics. But she began training again on September 20 in Hyderabad. Park returned from Korea to train her and has worked really hard on her game. She has also been helped by fitness trainer Srikanth Varma,” Ramana said.
Sindhu has been seeded fourth in the $850,000 Denmark Open behind top seed Chen Yufei of China, second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and third seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.
The 26-year-old Sindhu took a break after writing a new chapter in her glorious journey as an international badminton player.
But Sindhu, the reigning world champion, skipped the Thomas and Uber Cup for ‘personal reasons’.
Now the world number seven is ready to vie for the top honours at the Denmark Open.
The 2021 T20 World Cup tees off for real on Saturday
Sports3 days ago
England and the West Indies face off in the second match of the tournament’s main phase on Saturday evening
Sports4 days ago
They join Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland in the Super 12s
Sports4 days ago
Due to fixture complexities in next season’s English cricket schedule, the match will now take place at Edgbaston from July 1
Sports4 days ago
The bio-bubbles have been set up in nine hotels — seven in Dubai and five in Abu Dhabi
Sports4 days ago
They scored an eight-wicket win over the co-hosts
Sports5 days ago
All-rounder smashed 46 and had bowling figures of 4-9
Sports5 days ago
Former Indian opener played his part in many an epic duel between the two countries at the iconic Stadium
Sports5 days ago