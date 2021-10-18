PV Sindhu set for return to competitive badminton after Olympic heroics

PV Sindhu smiles during the medal ceremony at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (AP)

Dubai - Sindhu, the reigning world champion, will vie for the top honours at the Denmark Open (October 19-24)

Published: Mon 18 Oct 2021

Having made history at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu is for return to competitive badminton when she enters the court at the Denmark Open (October 19-24).

“The Denmark Open will be her first tournament after the Tokyo Olympic Games,” PV Ramana, Sindhu’s father, told Khaleej Times over the phone from Hyderabad.

PV Sindhu with her father PV Ramana

Ramana, a former volleyball player who won a bronze medal with the Indian team at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games, said Sindhu had been training rigorously in Hyderabad for the past one month with her Korean coach Park Tae-Sang.

“She took a break after the Olympics. But she began training again on September 20 in Hyderabad. Park returned from Korea to train her and has worked really hard on her game. She has also been helped by fitness trainer Srikanth Varma,” Ramana said.

Sindhu has been seeded fourth in the $850,000 Denmark Open behind top seed Chen Yufei of China, second seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and third seed Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand.

The 26-year-old Sindhu took a break after writing a new chapter in her glorious journey as an international badminton player.

But Sindhu, the reigning world champion, skipped the Thomas and Uber Cup for ‘personal reasons’.

Now the world number seven is ready to vie for the top honours at the Denmark Open.