PSL: Multan Sultans rout Islamabad United

Multan Sultans routed batting powerhouses Islamabad United by 52 runs to notch their third successive win in the Pakistan Super League on Sunday.
Half centuries by David Miller (52) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (50) formed the cornerstone of Multan’s formidable total of 190-4 after Islamabad skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and elected to field.
The pace trio of Abbas Afridi (4-22), Ihsanullah (2-19) and Mohammad Ilyas (2-12) was ably supported by some superb catching by Multan players as Islamabad was bowled out for 138 with 13 balls to spare.
Afridi ran through the lower order with the wickets of top-scorer Rassie van der Dussen (49), Faheem Ashraf (4) and Mohammad Wasim (0) in the 17th over that included a splendid catch of Ashraf’s mistimed pull shot off his short pitched delivery.
The tournament’s early leading wicket-taker Ihsanullah wrapped up the game by dismissing Tom Curran and Abrar Ahmed as Islamabad lost the last five wickets for seven runs.
Fast bowler Ilyas, who was drafted into the Multan squad after Pakistan international Shahnawaz Dahani was ruled out from the PSL due to a hand injury in the first game against Lahore Qalandars, bowled brilliantly upfront and removed openers Paul Stirling and Hassan Nawaz during the batting powerplay.
Earlier, Miller hit his blistering knock off 25 balls that featured three successive sixes in Shadab’s (1-42) one over, which went for 24 runs, as Multan kept pushing the scoring rate in the latter half of the innings.
Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw (36) laid a solid base with a second-wicket stand of 91 runs after Shan Masood (4) yet again fell early for the fourth successive game in the tournament.
Rossouw and Rizwan both fell in successive overs before Miller took charge. Rossouw was brilliantly taken in the deep by van der Dussen, who timed his jump to perfection, while Rizwan was trapped leg before wicket by Shadab off a fuller delivery as the Multan skipper misjudged a sweep.
Kieron Pollard provided a perfect finish with a breezy 32 off 21 balls that included three successive boundaries against expensive fast bowler Mohammad Wasim (1-49) in the final over.
Multan sit on top of the points table with six points after four home games, while Islamabad, who defeated Karachi Kings in the first game, have two points from two games.
