Promising start to Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series

Camelia Sebti was the winner of the Girls category at the Jumeirah Golf Estates

Winners and officials at the recent Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal at Jumeirah Golf Estates.. - Supplied photo

By Team KT Published: Sat 7 Oct 2023, 6:47 PM

With the season just starting, Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted its first Tommy Fleetwood Academy Junior Medal Series.

The event, which took place over the front nine of the Fire course, attracted a competitive field of 36 junior golfers.

This competition had four different divisions including the forward tees, gross competition, girls’ competition and TFA tees.

Tommy Fleetwood Academy had its tee markers placed out on the course for the younger juniors who do not have a handicap.

Kiaan Maharaj had a strong score of net 36 (Par) while the runner-up was Dalia Sebti who had a superb score of net 35 (-1).

Aleksander Rozhko won the Forward tee competition with a score of net 29 (-7). Three shots behind was Alexsander Sales with net 32 (-4).

In the Girls category, the winner was Camelia Sebti who scored a net 34 (-2) to finish ahead of Milana Rozhko with a score of net 36 (Par).

In the gross competition, there was a tie between Jameel Choudry and Tommy Carr Jr. who scored an identical gross 35. Choudry was declared the winner on a countback.

There were two on-course prizes as well.

Winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 2 was Alexander Sales while Dalia Sebti won the raffle for Beat the Pro as no one was able to beat Tommy Fleetwood Academy Professional Euan Bowden.

ALSO READ

Concluding the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Golf Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, said: “‘Thank you for your participation in the first TFA Junior Medal Series. Congratulations to all our prize winners and we hope to see you again for the next medal.

“Also, a massive thank you to David Gardner at St James’s Place for supporting this event.”