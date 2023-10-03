Consistency the key as Team Friday Club win inaugural UAE Golf Society Championship

Dan Read and James Wilde representing Dubai Bandits Golf Society win individual Pair's competition

Winners of the recent UAE Golf Society Championship at JGE: (left to right) David Marshall, Mark Schoombie, Steve Drake, Noel O’Leary (Vice Captain) Chris Wilmot,Jamie Clarke, Martin McGuigan and Andy Speirs. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 1:03 PM

Hosts Jumeriah Golf Estates’ Friday Club emerged winner of the inaugural UAE Golf Society Championship featuring twelve different societies from around the UAE.

The competition was held over 18 holes over the Earth course. Members and guests enjoyed a Pairs format; 6-6-6, where from holes 1-6 golfers played a Pairs Scramble, holes 7-12 golfers played Pairs Betterball and finally holes 13 - 18 golfers played Pairs Greensomes.

The winning society, Friday Club, scored an impressive net 62 (10 Under Par). This amazing score was produced by the team taking advantage of the Pairs Scramble where they scored eight under par.

Each team also took part in an Individual Pair’s competition with the winning pair Dan Read and James Wilde representing Dubai Bandits Golf Society with a great score of net 66.

The pair played consistently throughout scoring (two under par) on all three different formats.

In the runners-up spot was Sam Murdoch and Richard Stamford from Dubai Divots, matching the winning score of six under par - but unfortunately lost out on the count back.

Sam and Richard played well having nine net birdies throughout all formats.

A special mention to Gaz Beery and Steve Worel who lost out on count back to third position Jamie Scott and Andy Mee scoring a five under par net 67 (five under par).

Jamie and Andy played their best golf on the best ball where they scored net 20 (five under par).

There were two on-course prizes, winning Nearest to the Pin on Hole 17 was Jumeirah Golf Estates Vice Captain Noel O’Leary whilst Stuart Murray won the Longest Drive on Hole 9.

Speaking at the prize-giving presentation, Adam Stastny, Assistant Services Manager at Jumeirah Golf Estates, commented: “A huge thank you to Crystal Corp who were kind enough to sponsor today’s event, and congratulations to all our prize winners today.”

Results

Winning Society

Friday Club Net 62 (10 Under Par)

Pairs Winners

Dan Read & James Wilde Net 66 (Six Under Par) - Dubai Bandit Golf Society

Runners-up

Sam Murdoch & Richard Stamford Net 66 (Six Under Par) - Dubai Divots

Third Place

Jamie Scott & Andy Mee Net 67 (Five Under Par) - Dubai Construction Golf Society