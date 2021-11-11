UAE's Skaik relishes chance to play in Aviv Dubai Championship

Ahmed Skaik during the second round of the 2020 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. (Getty Images)

By Team KT Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 12:43 AM

As European Tour golfers make their final preparations ahead of the penultimate 2021 European Tour event, it is confirmed that the UAE’s number one golfer, Ahmad Skaik, will kick-off the Aviv Dubai Championship.

The 24-year-old Skaik will hit the first tee shot on Thursday morning, having received an invitation from the European Tour after a strong showing at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship where he produced the second-best result ever by an Emirati golfer.

The Aviv Dubai Championship will be held over the Fire course at Jumeriah Golf Estates from Thursday to Sunday.

The event precedes the final Rolex Series event of 2021, the DP World Tour Championship, Dubai, which brings the curtain down on this year’s Race to Dubai on the neighbouring Earth course.

The championship will mark Skaik’s third European Tour event having received an invitation to play in last year’s Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and Golf in Dubai Championship. The amateur golfer has an impressive resume featuring the 2020 UAE Presidents Cup win and he also recently finished as the leading GCC player at the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

“I’m honoured to be invited back to compete on the European Tour, hitting the first tee-shot of the event and represent my country ahead of the UAE’s 50th anniversary,” said Ahmad Skaik.

“I’m so thankful for these opportunities, my game is in a good place following the Asia-Pacific Amateur Champs so I’m hopeful to build upon it for a solid performance this week. “Looking ahead, I’m hoping I can put myself in there amongst the big guns week in, week out. If the time is right, I aim to turn pro in six months to a year and try to be in incredible events like the Aviv Dubai Championship regularly. The ultimate goal is to inspire the next generation of golfers, including my younger brother, I think playing in these events really gives the younger guys a feeling it’s attainable.”

Skaik will rub shoulders with a strong field including previous Race to Dubai winners Tommy Fleetwood, Martin Kaymer, defending champion Antoine Rozner, as well as World Number 27 Paul Casey and European Ryder Cup Captain, Padraig Harrington.

The Aviv Dubai Championship provides the final opportunity to qualify for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, where the top 50 players on the Race to Dubai rankings on Sunday will battle it out on the Earth course at Jumeriah Golf Estates to be named European number one.

Players on the edge of the top 50, like European Ryder Cup captain and Major winner, Padraig Harrington, and five-time European Tour winner, Alexander Levy, will need a strong performance this week to edge themselves into the final event of the season for the $9 million prize pot.

Free general admission tickets are available for spectators to watch some of the world’s best golfers compete to stamp their ticket to the season-ending event. Fans attending can enjoy the golf alongside a variety of food and beverage offerings in the tournament village and on-course.