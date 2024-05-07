LIV Golf’s 2024 season so far: Chile’s Niemann holds dominant pole position in individual event

The Crushers GC Team, (l to r), Charles Howell III, Captain Bryson DeChambeau,, Anirban Lahiri and Paul Casey, 2023 LIV Golf Team Champions and leaders in the current 2024 Team Standings. - Supplied photo

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 4:30 PM

Seven LIV Golf events have taken place this year so far – with six more for the individual title and seven more for the team event still to come.

Let’s take a deep dive into how it all works and review the highlights so far and what is ahead for LIV Golf in 2024.

There are 13 teams in LIV Golf this season with 54 golfers – including two Wild Cards, Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford. Tournaments are contested over 54 holes with shotgun starts for each round with play in three balls.

The prize fund for each tournament is $25 million, broken down into $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann plays a shot during the second round of LIV Golf Adelaide at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide on April 27. - AFP File

The current Individual Standings are led by Joaquin Niemann highlighted by his two early season wins.

Jon Rahm is chasing the leader having made the top 10 in all the tournaments so far – surely a win is just around the corner for the 29-year-old Spaniard.

Dubai-based player Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) is in 18th with four top-10 finishes to his name and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) is currently in 29th place.

In the Team Standings so far it is the Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau and team members Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri who lead after two wins and the following finishes = 2nd, 4th, Win, Win, 6th, Tied 7th and most recently in Singapore 11th.

Legion XIII captained by Jon Rahm are second and the in-form team of Ripper GC are third following their victories in Adelaide and Singapore.

Adrian Meronk’s Cleeks GC team of captain Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja, are ninth overall with a best finish of tied second in Singapore.

New for 2024 is that the top three scores for each team count for the first two rounds and all four scores count for the final round.

The host venue for the Team Championship is still to be announced.

How it all works

At each 54-hole tournament, (including Wild Cards), the top 24 finishers earn points on the leaderboard that are accumulated in the season-long Standings.

Players finishing in the top 24 at the end of the regular season secure their 2025 spot in the League. Players finishing 25-48 who are out of contract will need to be re-signed by their team or picked up by another team. Players finishing 49 and below are relegated out of the League and qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions tournament, which in 2023 was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

Regarding the Team Championship, the top 12 teams following the 13th regular season event will be seeded in a knockout event. The team that finishes in 13th place will not compete but will still attend. For all information Visit www.LIVGolf.com

2024 LIV Golf Schedule:

(Remaining events)

7th – 9th June 2024 – LIV Golf Houston.

21st – 23rd June 2024 – LIV Golf Nashville.

12th – 14th July – LIV Golf Andalucia.

26th – 28th July 2024 – LIV Golf United Kingdom.

16th – 18th August, 2024 – LIV Golf Greenbrier.

13th – 15th September 2024 – LIV Golf Chicago.