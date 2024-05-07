LIV Golf’s 2024 season so far: Chile’s Niemann holds dominant pole position in individual event

The riveting thriller crossed the 3-hour mark before the Pole sealed her incredible comeback victory to gain revenger for her loss to the Belarusian in 2023
Seven LIV Golf events have taken place this year so far – with six more for the individual title and seven more for the team event still to come.
Let’s take a deep dive into how it all works and review the highlights so far and what is ahead for LIV Golf in 2024.
There are 13 teams in LIV Golf this season with 54 golfers – including two Wild Cards, Anthony Kim and Hudson Swafford. Tournaments are contested over 54 holes with shotgun starts for each round with play in three balls.
The prize fund for each tournament is $25 million, broken down into $20 million for the individual event and $5 million for the team event.
The current Individual Standings are led by Joaquin Niemann highlighted by his two early season wins.
Jon Rahm is chasing the leader having made the top 10 in all the tournaments so far – surely a win is just around the corner for the 29-year-old Spaniard.
Dubai-based player Adrian Meronk (Cleeks GC) is in 18th with four top-10 finishes to his name and Anirban Lahiri (Crushers GC) is currently in 29th place.
In the Team Standings so far it is the Crushers GC, captained by Bryson DeChambeau and team members Charles Howell III, Paul Casey and Anirban Lahiri who lead after two wins and the following finishes = 2nd, 4th, Win, Win, 6th, Tied 7th and most recently in Singapore 11th.
Legion XIII captained by Jon Rahm are second and the in-form team of Ripper GC are third following their victories in Adelaide and Singapore.
Adrian Meronk’s Cleeks GC team of captain Martin Kaymer, Richard Bland and Kalle Samooja, are ninth overall with a best finish of tied second in Singapore.
New for 2024 is that the top three scores for each team count for the first two rounds and all four scores count for the final round.
The host venue for the Team Championship is still to be announced.
How it all works
At each 54-hole tournament, (including Wild Cards), the top 24 finishers earn points on the leaderboard that are accumulated in the season-long Standings.
Players finishing in the top 24 at the end of the regular season secure their 2025 spot in the League. Players finishing 25-48 who are out of contract will need to be re-signed by their team or picked up by another team. Players finishing 49 and below are relegated out of the League and qualify for the 2024 LIV Golf Promotions tournament, which in 2023 was held at Abu Dhabi Golf Club.
Regarding the Team Championship, the top 12 teams following the 13th regular season event will be seeded in a knockout event. The team that finishes in 13th place will not compete but will still attend. For all information Visit www.LIVGolf.com
2024 LIV Golf Schedule:
(Remaining events)
7th – 9th June 2024 – LIV Golf Houston.
21st – 23rd June 2024 – LIV Golf Nashville.
12th – 14th July – LIV Golf Andalucia.
26th – 28th July 2024 – LIV Golf United Kingdom.
16th – 18th August, 2024 – LIV Golf Greenbrier.
13th – 15th September 2024 – LIV Golf Chicago.
The riveting thriller crossed the 3-hour mark before the Pole sealed her incredible comeback victory to gain revenger for her loss to the Belarusian in 2023
The reigning champions will clinch an unprecedented fourth successive English title if they win their last three matches
Míchel Sánchez's side qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club's history
The Tractor Boys finish the season on 96 points – just one fewer than champions Leicester - to go from the third tier to the first in successive seasons
A third win in a row pushed the Bengaluru side to seventh place on the points table
Charlie Appleby and William Buick team up to win the prestigious English Classic for the second time in three years following Coroebus in 2022
Alsuwaidi bagged a second gold for the Emirates in the Adults Male -56 Kg category as Thailand topped the medal table on day one
Dubai-based Adrian Meronk is among a quartet of players tied in the runner-up spot as Smash GC leads Team Event by one shot