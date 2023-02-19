Pakistan's Nida Dar equals world record

The veteran all-rounder took two for 13 to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Nida Dar equalled a world record Sunday as she and fellow spin bowlers kept a tight clamp on the West Indian batters in a Women's T20 World Cup match at Paarl's Boland Park.

The West Indies, playing their last group match, were restricted to 116 for six in their 20 overs.

Dar took two for 13 in four overs of accurate off-spin to equal former West Indies player Anisa Mohammed's record of 125 wickets in women's T20 internationals.

The batters found it difficult to score quickly on a slow pitch and there were only nine boundaries in the innings.

The West Indies got off to a solid start, reaching 73 for one in the 13th over, but were unable to accelerate in the later overs.

