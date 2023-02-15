UAE

Muneeba cracks Pakistan's first ever women's T20I century

The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings

Pakistan's Muneeba Ali (left) celebrates after scoring a century against Ireland on Wednesday. — AFP
Pakistan's Muneeba Ali (left) celebrates after scoring a century against Ireland on Wednesday. — AFP

By AFP

Published: Wed 15 Feb 2023, 10:42 PM

Opening batter Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in T20 internationals as she smashed 102 against Ireland in Wednesday's World Cup group match at Newlands.

The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings to give Pakistan a great chance of collecting their first win of the competition.

Muneeba raised her hundred with a boundary off Leah Paul but fell three balls later when she skied a slog to mid-on.

Muneeba made her first century in ODI cricket in November when she scored 107 against Ireland in Lahore.


