Muneeba cracks Pakistan's first ever women's T20I century

A placard during the Pakistan Super League opener between the Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans read: ‘Wish to see Kohli in Multan'
Opening batter Muneeba Ali became the first ever woman to score a hundred for Pakistan in T20 internationals as she smashed 102 against Ireland in Wednesday's World Cup group match at Newlands.
The bespectacled 25-year-old, whose previous highest in T20 cricket was 43, clubbed 14 fours in her 68-ball innings to give Pakistan a great chance of collecting their first win of the competition.
Muneeba raised her hundred with a boundary off Leah Paul but fell three balls later when she skied a slog to mid-on.
Muneeba made her first century in ODI cricket in November when she scored 107 against Ireland in Lahore.
Her work ethic has remained the same despite earning a place on the Forbes’ list of 10 highest-paid female athletes in the world
India dismantled Kazakhstan 5-0 in their opening Group B match at the Expo City-Dubai Exhibition Centre
The 10-year partnership, commencing in 2023, aims at providing opportunities to budding cricketers in the cricket loving continent of Africa
USA Boxing and the Irish Boxing Association said this week they will not send teams to the women's worlds next month or the men's championships in May
In 2008, she was selected for the World Junior Athletics Championships in New Jersey
The Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship will be held in Dubai from Tuesday
The Indian team is in Dubai to participate in the Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championship