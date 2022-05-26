Medvedev eases into French Open third round

The world No.2, who made the quarterfinals in 2021, goes on to face Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16

Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during his second round match against Serbia's Laslo Djere. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Thu 26 May 2022, 5:14 PM

World No.2 Daniil Medvedev eased into the French Open third round on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Medvedev, who made the quarterfinals in 2021, goes on to face another Serb in Miomir Kecmanovic, the 28th seed, for a place in the last 16.

Djere hit 39 winners Thursday but was undone by 68 unforced errors as Medvedev completed victory in two hours 35 minutes.

“I think Laslo may have had an injury so he was making winners or making mistakes so I thought ‘OK, well, his pain could go away’,” said Medvedev.

“That’s not easy so I had to focus on every point.”