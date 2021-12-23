Lara, Steyn join Sunrisers Hyderabad coaching staff

If you can’t influence your bowlers on what length to bowl, what are you doing on the field, asks the former Australian captain
West Indies batting great Brian Lara and former South Africa pace spearhead Dale Steyn have joined the revamped coaching staff of the Indian Premier League’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, the franchise said on Thursday.
Lara, who scored more that 22,000 runs in international cricket before retiring in 2007, was named as the strategic advisor and batting coach of the side that won the popular Twenty20 tournament in 2016.
Steyn, who announced his retirement from all forms of the game in August, was named as the pace bowling coach of the franchise he played for in the past.
Hyderabad finished last in the 2021 edition of the eight-team tournament after which head coach Trevor Bayliss stepped down. He was replaced by former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody, who worked as the director of cricket last season.
Former Australia batter Simon Katich and ex-India batter Hemang Badani also joined the side’s support staff with highest Test wicket-taker Muttiah Muralitharan continuing as the spin bowling coach. — Reuters
