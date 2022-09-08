Asia Cup 2022: Kohli dedicates his century to wife Anushka and daughter Vamika

The batsman had been under tremendous pressure due to lean phase with bat

Virat Kohli with wife Anushka and daughter Vamika. — PTI

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 8:35 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Sep 2022, 12:19 AM

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli dedicated his century against Afghanistan to his wife Anushka Sharma and their daughter Vamika.

Kohli, whose last century in international cricket came in November, 2019, scored 122 not out off 62 balls against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday as India made 212 for two after being put into bat.

The 33-year-old player had been under tremendous pressure due to his prolonged lean phase with the bat.

But on Thursday against Afghanistan, Kohli finally found his best form as he put the Afghan bowlers to the sword to score his first-ever hundred in T20 International cricket.

"Last two-and-a-half years have taught me a lot. I am going to turn 34 in a month," Kohli said.

“So those angry celebrations are a thing of the past. Actually I was shocked. This is the last format I thought. It was an accumulation of a lot of things. The team has been open and helpful. I know there was a lot of stuff going outside. And I kissed my ring,” he added.

Kohli then paid a glowing tribute to his actor wife for inspiring him to overcome the toughest phase of his life as a cricketer.

“You see me standing here because one person has put things in perspective for me. That's Anushka. This hundred is for her and for our little daughter Vamika as well,” the former Indian captain said.

“When you have someone next to you having conversations putting things in perspective, like Anushka has been... when I came back I was not desperate.”

Kohli came into the Asia Cup with a one-month break following India’s white-ball series in England.

“Six weeks off I was refreshed. I realised how tired I was. Competitiveness doesn't allow it, but this break allowed me enjoy the game again," he said.

