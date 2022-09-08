Asia Cup 2022: Kohli ends century drought as India rack up 212-2 against Afghanistan

Former skipper conjures unbeaten 122 from 61 deliveries, for his first international century since 2019

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Super Four match against Afghanistan in Dubai on Thursday. — AP

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:33 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:40 PM

Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally ended his almost three-year-long century drought with a majestic knock against Afghanistan in the DP World Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.

His unbeaten 122 from 61 deliveries with 12 boundaries and six sixes saw India rack up a mammoth 212-2, the highest total of this year's tournament.

Kohli's last hundred had come in November 2019 in a Test against Bangladesh.

More to follow...