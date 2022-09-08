Asia Cup 2022: Kohli ends century drought as India rack up 212-2 against Afghanistan

Pakistan had lost all their World Cup matches to bitter rivals India in 1992, 1996, 1999, 2003, 2011, 2015 and 2019 (50 overs)
Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally ended his almost three-year-long century drought with a majestic knock against Afghanistan in the DP World Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday.
His unbeaten 122 from 61 deliveries with 12 boundaries and six sixes saw India rack up a mammoth 212-2, the highest total of this year's tournament.
Kohli's last hundred had come in November 2019 in a Test against Bangladesh.
Registration for the new course and Levels One and Two are now open with lessons starting in September
The day-night contest ended an 18-year drought of international cricket in Cairns
Having spent £250 million ($280 million) on new signings since the end of last season, manager Thomas Tuchel is under pressure to deliver silverware in return for that huge investment
Despite the Indian skipper's 41-ball 72, the Sri Lankan bowlers came up with a superlative display to restrict India to 173 for eight
Sri Lanka have won three matches on the trot following their embarrassing defeat to Afghanistan in the tournament opener
Sri Lankan left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka takes three wickets
India have made one change with R Ashwin coming in for Ravi Bishnoi