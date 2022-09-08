Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli's century helps India post 212-2

Indian cricketer ends almost three-year-long drought with 122 runs off 62 balls

by Rituraj Borkakoty Published: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:41 PM Last updated: Thu 8 Sep 2022, 7:54 PM

Indian superstar Virat Kohli finally ended his almost three-year-long century drought with a majestic 122 off 62 balls against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Thursday

India, on the back of Kohli's brilliance, made 212 for two in 20 overs after Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi won the toss and elected to bowl at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

It's also Kohli's first century in T20 international cricket. He has equalled Australian legend Ricky Ponting with his 71st century in international cricket across formats.

Sachin Tendulkar leads the race with 100 international centuries.

Kohli's last century came against Bangladesh on November 22, 2019, in a Test match.

The 33-year-old Kohli looked in splendid touch on Thursday and shared a fantastic 119-run opening partnership with stand-in captain KL Rahul (62, 41 balls, six fours, two sixes).

It was Rahul's first half-century since his return from an injury layoff as he showed impressive touch with the bat in the absence of regular captain Rohit Sharma, who was rested for the game.

ALSO READ:

Both India and Afghanistan have been knocked out of the race for the Asia Cup final after the latter's defeat to Pakistan by one-wicket in a low-scoring thriller in Sharjah.

Brief scores: India 2012 for two in 20 overs (Kohli 122, Rahul 62, Pant 20 not out; Fareed Ahmed 2/57)