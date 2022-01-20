Kohli beats Tendulkar mark as India's top away ODI run-scorer

The draw against Brighton left Chelsea a huge 12 points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, having played one game more
Sports20 hours ago
Virat Kohli became India's leading run-scorer in away one-day internationals as he hit an energetic half-century against South Africa just days after his shock exit as Test skipper.
Kohli broke Sachin Tendulkar's India record for most runs in away ODIs during his 51-run knock in the first of the three matches on Wednesday, although the tourists lost by 31 runs.
Kohli has now scored 5,108 runs, surpassing Tendulkar's 5,065. He also overtook Australian great Ricky Ponting's 5,090 to become the second highest behind Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (5,518) in away 50-over matches.
Kohli, 33, announced he was giving up the Test captaincy on Saturday having already quit as Twenty20 skipper last year and been sacked from ODI leadership duties soon afterwards.
Kohli was India's most successful Test skipper with 40 wins in 68 matches during a seven-year tenure.
The draw against Brighton left Chelsea a huge 12 points adrift of leaders and reigning champions Manchester City, having played one game more
Sports20 hours ago
The German world No.3, who is still looking to win his first Grand Slam, overpowered 89th-ranked John Millman with his back-court big hitting and searing serves
Sports20 hours ago
The 21-year-old is part of the successful Korda sporting family — dad Petr won the 1998 Australian Open and both of his sisters, Jessica and Nelly, are top professional golfers
Sports21 hours ago
The former West Indies all-rounder replaces Andrew Gale, who left the county club along with the rest of the coaching staff in the fallout from a damaging racism scandal
Sports21 hours ago
The mentoring scheme is designed to support emerging female talent in cricket and address the low percentage of women in leadership roles in the sport
Sports21 hours ago
The season-opener, a Rolex Series event with an $8m prize fund, takes place from Thursday to Sunday
Sports22 hours ago
The tournament also features Emirati players Ahmed Al Musharrekh – the only UAE player to have turned professional – and Ahmed Skaik, the top Emirati amateur in the country
Sports22 hours ago
Fifa opened a draw which offers individual match tickets for as little as $69 for international fans — about one third less than at Russia 2018
Sports23 hours ago