Iyer guides India after early wobble

World No.1 Magnus Carlsen takes on Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi at Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports1 day ago
Debutant Shreyas Iyer and recalled opener Shubman Gill struck half-centuries to help India overcome Kyle Jamieson’s terrific display of seam bowling and post 258-4 in the opening Test against New Zealand in Kanpur on Thursday.
If Gill’s 52 helped India overcome the early loss of opener Mayank Agarwal, Iyer’s unbeaten 75 prevented New Zealand from taking control of the contest after Jamieson had prised out three top-order wickets on the opening day.
Ravindra Jadeja also helped himself to an unbeaten 50 having raised 113 runs with Iyer for the burgeoning fifth-wicket stand.
Green Park Stadium’s dry, brown pitch had prompted both sides to pack three spinners but it was Jamieson who impressed the most with the ball on a slow track.
“Hopefully the new ball swings a bit in the morning and we can take a few wickets,” Jamieson (3-47) told the broadcasters after the day’s play.
“India are probably a fraction ahead, but we did well to have them four down.”
With several frontline players, including regular captain Virat Kohli, either rested or recuperating, India fielded a new opening pair after opting to bat on a hazy morning in the north Indian city.
Jamieson drew first blood, dismissing Agarwal caught behind for 13, but Gill had a longer, eventful stay.
The 22-year-old was wrongly adjudged lbw even before he could open his account, a decision that had to be overturned after replays confirmed an inside edge before ball hit pad.
Gill, then on six, was also lucky when Ajaz Patel’s half-hearted lbw appeal against him was turned down.
New Zealand were left to rue not reviewing that decision as subsequent replays confirmed the ball would have gone on to hit the middle stump.
Gill hit Patel for a six en route to his fifty and his second-wicket stand with Cheteshwar Pujara, who made 26, was worth 61 when Jamieson struck.
The towering seamer dismissed Gill in the first over after lunch when the opener dragged a good-length ball from outside the off-stump onto his stumps.
India’s stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane fell to Jamieson in similar manner after a fluent 35.
Iyer nearly holed out in the deep trying to score his first test runs but soon figured out a safer way to do so.
He hit two sixes and seven boundaries and remained on course for a century in his first test innings.
The test sides had last met in June when New Zealand triumphed in the World Test Championship final. — Reuters
World No.1 Magnus Carlsen takes on Russian grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi at Expo 2020 Dubai
Sports1 day ago
The France and Manchester United superstar also presented them with gifts and posed for photographs
Sports1 day ago
The top seed kept off a late charge from India’s Ankita Raina before advancing 6-1, 7-6 (6)
Sports1 day ago
The openers lay into the bowlers to help the Bangla Tigers win by nine wickets and with 34 balls to spare
Sports1 day ago
Thani Al Qemzi aims for first F1H2O crown as multiple world champions chase glory in Portugal and UAE
Sports1 day ago
Wanindu Hasaranga, David Wiese star in the Deccan Gladiators' six-wicket win
Sports1 day ago
The Reds, seven points ahead of second-placed Porto in Group B, were comfortable 5-1 winners in the away fixture in September
Sports1 day ago
Pep Guardiola's side reached their first ever Champions League final in May but lost 1-0 to Chelsea
Sports2 days ago