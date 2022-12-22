IPL mini auction: All you need to know

The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams

The IPL Trophy. — BCCI

By James Jose Published: Thu 22 Dec 2022, 7:42 PM

Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction in Kochi, southern India, on Friday.

Here is the lowdown on the auction.

WHAT: Mini Auction

AUCTIONEER: Hugh Edmeades

WHERE: Kochi, India

WHEN: 1 pm UAE Time

FRANCHISES: 10

NUMBER OF PLAYERS: 405

INDIANS: 273

OVERSEAS: 132

ASSOCIATE NATIONS: 4

CAPPED: 119

UNCAPPED: 296

SLOTS TO BE FILLED: 87 (30 Overseas players)

YOUNGEST PLAYER AT THE AUCTION: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), 15 years

OLDEST PLAYER AT THE AUCTION: Amit Mishra (India), 40 years

HOW MUCH EACH FRANCHISE HAVE:

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: ₹422.5 million (Dh18.7 million)

PUNJAB KINGS: ₹322 million (Dh14.29 million)

LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: ₹233.5 million (Dh10.36 million)

MUMBAI INDIANS: ₹205.5 million (Dh9.11 million)

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: ₹204.5 million (Dh9.07 million)

DELHI CAPITALS: ₹194.5 million (Dh8.63 million)

GUJARAT TITANS: ₹192.5 million (Dh8.54 million)

RAJASTHAN ROYALS: ₹132 million (Dh5.85 million)

ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: ₹87.5 million (Dh3.88 million)

KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: ₹70.5 million (Dh3.12 million)

(With inputs from PTI)