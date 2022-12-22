IPL mini auction: All you need to know

The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Intense bidding is expected to be the order of the day when 10 teams jostle to grab their preferred players from a limited pool of cricketers, including the likes of Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Mayank Agarwal, in the mini IPL auction in Kochi, southern India, on Friday.
The player pool for the auction has been pruned to 405 with a maximum of 87 slots, including 30 overseas, to be filled by the teams.
Here is the lowdown on the auction.
WHAT: Mini Auction
AUCTIONEER: Hugh Edmeades
WHERE: Kochi, India
WHEN: 1 pm UAE Time
FRANCHISES: 10
NUMBER OF PLAYERS: 405
INDIANS: 273
OVERSEAS: 132
ASSOCIATE NATIONS: 4
CAPPED: 119
UNCAPPED: 296
SLOTS TO BE FILLED: 87 (30 Overseas players)
YOUNGEST PLAYER AT THE AUCTION: Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan), 15 years
OLDEST PLAYER AT THE AUCTION: Amit Mishra (India), 40 years
HOW MUCH EACH FRANCHISE HAVE:
SUNRISERS HYDERABAD: ₹422.5 million (Dh18.7 million)
PUNJAB KINGS: ₹322 million (Dh14.29 million)
LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS: ₹233.5 million (Dh10.36 million)
MUMBAI INDIANS: ₹205.5 million (Dh9.11 million)
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS: ₹204.5 million (Dh9.07 million)
DELHI CAPITALS: ₹194.5 million (Dh8.63 million)
GUJARAT TITANS: ₹192.5 million (Dh8.54 million)
RAJASTHAN ROYALS: ₹132 million (Dh5.85 million)
ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE: ₹87.5 million (Dh3.88 million)
KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS: ₹70.5 million (Dh3.12 million)
(With inputs from PTI)
The tourists wrapped up the third Test by eight wickets to go with wins by 74 runs and 26 runs in Rawalpindi and Multan
Tales like these from the world of sports provide much-needed respite from the seriousness of world news, especially in a year like 2022
Although the world of sports faced more lows than highs in this year, the world's greatest tournament ended on a beautiful note
World No.1 Iga Swiatek delivers the star performance on the opening day at the Coca-Cola Arena
The gaming fan zone included a wide range of activities as well as booths showcasing the educational aspects of gaming
Others on the panel are Ian Bishop, Simon Doull, David Gower, Harbhajan Singh, Anjum Chopra, among others
The evening also feature a top-drawer women’s singles match between World No.1 Iga Świątek (Kites) and No.4 ranked Caroline Garcia (Eagles)
Teammate Thani Al Qemzi finishes third in the championship