IPL 2023: Rashid Khan lauds young Afghan teammate Noor Ahmad

The 18-year-old spinner was in the limelight against Mumbai Indians as he dismissed their power hitters Cameron Green and Suryakumar Yadav

Gujarat Titans' Noor Ahmad (left) celebrates with teammate Rashid Khan. — AP

By ANI Published: Wed 26 Apr 2023, 5:15 PM

Rashid Khan heaped praise on his teammate Noor Ahmad, a player who has been a revelation for the defending champion Gujarat Titans.

Noor Ahmad was in the limelight against Mumbai Indians as he dismissed their power hitters Cameron Green (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (23).

"It's great to have him in the side and sharing the bowling partnership with him since last year. That kid, he just wants to learn and he's working so hard. Last year the way he was working, bowling lots in the nets, kept asking questions. Even when I was in the gym, he was coming to the gym and saying, 'Let's bowl here in the gym.' At 1 AM and 2 AM, he was bowling with me in the gym. He wanted to get better and perform. He got the opportunity now and he's been delivering. I am so happy for him that he's delivering. It's great news for GT and also for Afghanistan," Rashid Khan said after the match.

Rashid has been a crucial cog in GT's machinery and even after achieving a lot of success in his career, he is still looking for areas he can improve in.

"It's good so far, few things I am working on to be more consistent with line and length. Happy that I got some wickets but at the same time, need to work on a few areas. Looking forward to the rest of the season as well. Those first 3 overs, managed to keep them quiet. As long as you're hitting the right areas, I feel it's pretty hard for the batters to go after. That was in my mind," he said.

