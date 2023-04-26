IPL 2023: Rashid Khan lauds young Afghan teammate Noor Ahmad

Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
Rashid Khan heaped praise on his teammate Noor Ahmad, a player who has been a revelation for the defending champion Gujarat Titans.
Noor Ahmad was in the limelight against Mumbai Indians as he dismissed their power hitters Cameron Green (33) and Suryakumar Yadav (23).
"It's great to have him in the side and sharing the bowling partnership with him since last year. That kid, he just wants to learn and he's working so hard. Last year the way he was working, bowling lots in the nets, kept asking questions. Even when I was in the gym, he was coming to the gym and saying, 'Let's bowl here in the gym.' At 1 AM and 2 AM, he was bowling with me in the gym. He wanted to get better and perform. He got the opportunity now and he's been delivering. I am so happy for him that he's delivering. It's great news for GT and also for Afghanistan," Rashid Khan said after the match.
Rashid has been a crucial cog in GT's machinery and even after achieving a lot of success in his career, he is still looking for areas he can improve in.
"It's good so far, few things I am working on to be more consistent with line and length. Happy that I got some wickets but at the same time, need to work on a few areas. Looking forward to the rest of the season as well. Those first 3 overs, managed to keep them quiet. As long as you're hitting the right areas, I feel it's pretty hard for the batters to go after. That was in my mind," he said.
ALSO READ:
Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The ace cricketer posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter and gave an interesting caption to his tweet — "as of now, this is my blue tick verification"
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan
Manchester United remains the only English club to have won the prized treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup