IPL 2023: Captaincy is something I back my instincts on, says Hardik Pandya

France forward Mbappe struck twice in the first half to put PSG on 75 points with six games left
Hardik Pandya, with his captaincy skills, has been the backbone of the Gujarat Titans. His unexpected calls and decisions have worked in the favour of GT most of the time. Once again, his decisions against Mumbai Indians allowed GT to register a comfortable victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
After a slow powerplay, MI started to regain momentum with Cameron Green. But the decision to bring in the deadly spinners helped GT regain control of the match.
"That has been my motto, always taking calls on situations. T20 is very funny, a couple of sixes can change your mind. Captaincy is something I back my instincts on. Me and Ashu Pa (Ashish Nehra) have a similar mindset, we back our calls and we have similar calls. Today, the idea of bowling Rashid and Noor was simple," Hardik Pandya said after the match.
"They like pace with Green and Tim David who are big hitters, and that's why we wanted to offer them spin and offer them spinners that are difficult to read. Wanted to close the game early because a couple of games haven't gone in our favour recently. (On Abhinav Manohar) I think it is all hard work, he bats 2 hours in the nets every day it feels like, he's been our best death overs hitter. We spoke to him last year and there were a few things he had to improve on, and this year he's come out blazing."
Pogacar has outpowered and out-thought his rivals, but on Sunday meets a man with staggering stamina in Evenepoel
The event will be held from April 25 to April 30 at Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan Indoor Hall, Al Nasr Club, in Dubai
Top Grandmasters in the world like reigning five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen and Russian Grandmaster Ian Nepomniachtchi are likely to feature in the event
The ace cricketer posted a picture of him imitating the verification symbol of Twitter and gave an interesting caption to his tweet — "as of now, this is my blue tick verification"
The Red Devils go down 3-0 to the Spanish side
Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo also added that the tournament would acquire the services of a dedicated company to erase insulting messages from social media to protect the players from cyber-harassment
The prospect of two matches full of colour and pageantry between local rivals who between them has been crowned kings of Europe 10 times will dominate discussion in Milan